Warrenton point-to-point is a go for Saturday

The Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point runs for the 80th time this Saturday, March 13.
But it will run to a largely empty house at the historic Airlie events center north of town.
Last year’s Warrenton races were the last horse event held before the COVID pandemic shut down sports, businesses and the world economy this week one year ago.
Organizers hope the return of racing marks the beginning of the end of disruption in what’s a strong part of the local economy.
“Last year, we got the races run, though it was a little touch-and-go, if you remember,” recalled Warrenton Hunt huntsman, and point-to-point race director, Matt Vanderwoude. “We were waiting on the governor’s orders right up to race morning, holding our breaths that he wouldn’t shut down everything.
“We’re able to run (this spring), and for that we’re grateful.”
Warrenton Hunt is offering a second point-to-point March 28. The meet takes the date left open when Orange County Hounds opted not to hold a 2021 race.
“I figured our course would already be set up,” Vanderwoude explained of the unique situation. “We decided it would be a real benefit for horsemen.”
Hunt-hosted point-to-points act as a pre-season circuit for horses and riders aimed at the big purses and prestigious races offered at National Steeplechase Association races held in late spring, summer and autumn. There are seven Virginia point-to-points this spring, four in Maryland and two in Pennsylvania. With several hundred horses in training for the jump circuit, it adds up to plenty of opportunities to fine-tune fitness and experience levels.
Running the popular event without spectators was a tough decision Vanderwoude, co-chair and joint-master John Wyatt and the other Warrenton Hunt masters, along with Airlie officials, had to make for what is usually the club’s biggest annual fundraiser.
“There’s so much uncertainty still, with COVID,” Vanderwoude said. “We didn’t want to push it on the (host facility) or be responsible for a super-spreader.” Several local businesses and individuals are sponsoring races at both Warrenton meets, helping defray the cost of hosting the events.
Post time Saturday is 12 p.m. The livestream link will be on warrentonhunt.com. Complete entries are at centralentryoffice.com.
