The Warrenton Planning Commission, which has two brand new members, is seeking training after the town’s interim manager said in November that the commission overstepped its authority when it postponed a decision on the controversial Amazon data center.
“I think there is a strong argument to be made that we could all use some additional training in terms of our duties and responsibilities,” commission Chairman James Lawrence said at the planning commission’s regular meeting Jan. 17.
Lawrence told other commission members, including new members Terry Lasher and Darine Barbour, that Lawrence had contacted Michael Chandler, a planning consultant based in Richmond, Virginia, to possibly conduct training. Chandler is co-founder of the Virginia Institute for Planning Commissioners. He no longer conducts the Virginia Certified Planning Commissioners’ Program for the state of Virginia, but he did for many years.
“So, he's kind of The Godfather of planning in the state of Virginia,” Lawrence said. “He's no longer running the course, but he is able to tailor a course … specifically to the town of Warrenton.”
Other commissioners were supportive of professional development, but the two new members wondered whether they could take the training a step further, potentially getting help not just from Chandler, but also gaining credentials through a program such as the VA Certified Planning Commissioner Program.
The program is designed to provide citizen planners with the legal and technical background they need to do their jobs. The program covers the “what” and “why” of planning and reviews principles of community planning, according to a description of the program from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis.
“There might be some certification that is associated with that, which is a good benefit,” Lasher said.
Barbour said that attending professional development courses also would allow her to collaborate with planning commissioners from other places. She said she looked forward to a chance to “find out maybe what issues they're dealing with, what's coming down the pipeline for them.”
Commissioners asked town staff to reach out to Chandler and to investigate getting certification for the new members — Barbour and Lasher. No motion or vote was required at the meeting.
The discussion about training at January’s meeting came after Interim Town Manager Chris Martino in November issued a statement that said the commission acted “outside its authority” by postponing a vote on the Amazon data center and violating guidance that gives commissioners only 100 days to act. The clock starts ticking when commissioners first tackle a request at a meeting. The only exception is if the applicant asks for a delay, according to Martino.
The planning commission ended up voting Dec. 20, 2022, to recommend that the town council deny Amazon’s application for a data center on Blackwell Road. The vote was 3-1 with one abstention.
The motion criticized Amazon’s application for missing information on the project’s likely noise, electric power requirements, tax revenues and visual impacts. The town council took up the application at its Jan. 10 meeting but has yet to vote on the data center.
The proposed Amazon data center has been described by some residents as the most important land-use decision in the town’s history, propelling the planning council into the limelight and prompting town residents to speak for hours against the data center at public hearings in front of the planning commission and the town council.
In October, the town found itself looking to fill half the seats on the six-member planning commission after two members — former Chair Susan Rae Helander and Ali Zarabi — declined to seek reappointments and a third — Gerald Johnston — gave notice that he was moving out of the town limits and would be ineligible to serve.
The Warrenton Town Council appointed two new members — Lasher and Barbour — to bring the total number of planning commission members to five. That’s the minimum number required for a quorum. A quorum is required to make decisions at the commission’s monthly meetings.
The role of the commission is to make recommendations to the town council on land-use applications, policies and plans.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.