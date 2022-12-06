This story was corrected at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 6, correcting an earlier version of the story.
The Warrenton Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Dec. 20, to continue a public hearing on Amazon’s request for a special use permit on a proposed data center. The new meeting was scheduled after the town attorney said the commission’s decision Nov. 22 to pause Amazon’s application was invalid.
About 60 town and Fauquier County residents spoke at the first session of the public hearing Nov. 15, and the hearing was left open after everyone present spoke about the plan, which would allow Amazon to build a 220,000-square-foot data center on Blackwell Road.
But the meeting Nov. 22 – when the public hearing was scheduled to continue – ended before anyone who signed up was able to speak. Planning Commissioner James Lawrence made a motion to pause consideration of Amazon’s application until the company submitted information that is missing; he said the application as submitted was incomplete and deficient. The motion passed unanimously, and the meeting was adjourned.
Town attorney Martin Crim released a statement Nov. 28 through Interim Town Manager Chris Martino declaring that the decision to postpone a vote on the data center indefinitely was outside the planning commission’s authority and was therefore invalid. He said the planning commission’s obligation was to vote to recommend or not to recommend the SUP to the town council. They did not have the option of declaring the application “incomplete” because the application had been accepted by town staff.
Crim said commissioners lack authority to delay their decision beyond 100 days after they first considered it because that would essentially kill the proposal before it reached the town council. The final decision on whether to grant or deny the SUP lies with the town council, Crim said.
Regarding Martino's press release Nov. 28, Councilman Bill Semple said he was personally disappointed that not all members of the town council were told about Martino’s press release regarding the town attorney’s decision. "I was not aware of the press release until I read about it in the newspaper," he said
Planning Commission Chair Susan Helander said later that although she voted with her fellow commissioners to cease consideration of the application, she realized almost immediately that decision could not stand. She called the scheduled Dec. 20 meeting a “do-over” and emphasized that it was her decision to make. “It’s clear that we did not have the legal right to indefinitely postpone” further consideration of the Amazon proposal, she said.
Helander said that Lawrence’s Nov. 22 motion had been a surprise to the planning commissioners, a point confirmed by several of them in interviews.
The Dec. 20 public hearing will accommodate people who were not able to stay through the end of the Dec. 15 session and those who have since decided to comment on the data center application. At the end of the hearing, the planning commission could once again vote to keep the public hearing open, but only if the applicant requests it, according to Helander.
Once the public hearing is closed, the planning commission could vote to recommend approval or denial.
A do-over
Helander said she discussed her concerns and desire to correct the commission’s decision with the interim town manager and the town attorney before discussing with staff. She also spoke with two town council members to let them know she was exploring the possibility of continuing the public hearing. “I didn’t ask anyone’s opinion, it’s my decision, but everyone seemed in agreement that we should continue the public hearing.”
Planning Manager Denise Harris sent planning commissioners a notice Monday afternoon that the Dec. 20 meeting would include continuation of the public hearing on the data center. The notice also said that the town council would be discussing the planning commission's Nov. 22 decision at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Regarding the merits of the application and the planning commission's decision Nov. 15, Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi said, "I don't believe it's complete. … I would take the trust of Vice Chairman Lawrence's thoughtful comments, which were on point." However, he added that he did not trust the application as submitted.
Lawrence declined to comment for this story.
The December meeting will be the last for Helander and Zarabi. Both are stepping down at the end of the year. “Ali and I will be able to have a good last meeting,” Helander said. “We will be able to leave at the end of December knowing that there isn’t something that needed to be done that we didn’t do.
“It’s been a painful month. … but it’s my job and I’m going to finish it,” she said.
Helander said that anyone who signed up to speak at the Nov. 22 public hearing will be welcome to speak Dec. 20. Anyone who has not already signed up, either online or at the Nov. 22 meeting, can still get on the list, she said.
Cindy Burbank, an opponent of the data center and secretary of Protect Fauquier, said, “The dilemma still remains for the public and the planning commission. There are still a lot of unanswered questions and inadequacies in the application. Maybe the hearing can be continued but I don't see how they can vote, given that lack of information."
