The town of Warrenton is looking to fill half the seats on its six-member Planning Commission after two members declined to seek reappointments and a third gave notice that he is moving out of the town limits this fall and will be ineligible to serve.
The Warrenton Planning Commission must have a quorum — at least five members — to make decisions at its monthly meetings. The role of the commission is to make recommendations to the town council on land-use applications, policies and plans, including the controversial proposal for an Amazon data center here.
“Certainly, we have not seen a vacancy of three come all at once, so there is an urgency to this,” Mayor Carter Nevill said at the Oct. 11 morning work session for the town council. “I think that all of us know some people who probably want to get involved in the town, and the planning commission is one of the most important roles that can serve this town.”
Neville said that council members will stand ready to interview candidates who apply for the open slots. The town council members would like to appoint replacements as soon as possible.
Chair Susan Rae Helander and members Ali Zarabi and Gerald Johnston will not seek reappointment. Their terms end Dec. 31.Johnston notified Helander on Sept. 20 that he must vacate his seat because he is moving out of town. Johnston’s replacement will serve out the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2025, Nevill said.
Helander,first appointed in 2000, wrote in a letter to the Warrenton Town Council that she made her decision “with great sadness and some elation.”
“As chair, we have accomplished a tremendous amount of significant work with the assistance of your dedicated staff,” Helander wrote to the town council.
“The town is embarking on changes and redirection but there will always be those who do not understand the need for growth.
“Without growth, there is no town,” she wrote.
Zarabi, also appointed in 2000, wrote, “It has been an honor and a privilege to have had an opportunity to share and bring my experiences and voice to many discussions and deliberations.The bodies of government can and must change to accommodate new interests and citizens willing to step up and serve.”
Perhaps the most controversial land-use recommendation facing the planning commission is the proposed Amazon data center. The company has postponed two planning commission work sessions without giving a reason.When Amazon postponed its September appearance with the planning commission, the understanding was the company would address the commissioners on Oct. 25 instead.
Hundreds of area residents have spoken up against the data center, citing concerns about noise, lighting, transmission lines and more.
“We haven’t dealt with something on this scale that will directly impact Warrenton,” Zarabi said of the Amazon proposal. He said he has never spent as much time reading as he has since Amazon proposed coming to town. And, he said, “I generally don’t enjoy reading.”
Zarabi said his job was to learn as much as possible about the Amazon proposal and listen to every citizen who wants to speak up before the planning commission makes a recommendation to the town council. The council has the option of approving or denying Amazon’s application, regardless of the planning commission’s recommendation.
When a public hearing will be scheduled on the data center is uncertain. “I might get lucky and not have to vote on it,” Zarabi joked.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
