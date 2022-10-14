photo_ft_news_susan helander 3_080322.jpg

Susan Rae Helander

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

The town of Warrenton is looking to fill half the seats on its six-member Planning Commission after two members declined to seek reappointments and a third gave notice that he is moving out of the town limits this fall and will be ineligible to serve. 

photo_ft_news_ali zarabi 5_080322.jpg

Ali Zarabi
photo_ft_news_gerald johnston_080322.jpg

Gerald Johnston

