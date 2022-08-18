The Warrenton Planning Commission on Tuesday night narrowly decided against recommending the town approve a plan to double the number of apartments permitted in the core of Old Town, from 25 to 50 per acre.
The zoning change would apply only to small parcels — half an acre or less — and most of the buildings that would be eligible for more apartments would have space for just one to three new apartments.
The plan next goes to the Warrenton Town Council, which can accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to kill the plan or can ignore the advice and vote to adopt it as is or with changes. It is not yet on the agenda for a town council meeting or public hearing.
The plan to change the zoning ordinance was presented by Charles Mothersead on behalf of property owners in the Central Business District. The increased density would be allowed by-right. That means no special-use permit or other discretionary zoning approval would be required to add apartments. Property owners looking to add more than 25 apartments on lots bigger than half an acre would be required to get a special use permit from town officials, just as they do now.
“Increasing density in the CBD is a good thing because it will bring in more business and will make it more alive,” member Gerald Johnston said. However, he worried that the town lacked infrastructure to support that much new development. Infrastructure means the roads, parking, power, water and other services needed to support more vehicles and people.
“I see all this happening, and I don’t quite see movement with the infrastructure,” Johnston said. “There is a high demand for people to come out here, but until we get the infrastructure worked on, this is going to be a problem.”Fauquier County is seeing an influx of applications for new housing, including the recent plan for 47 new townhouses next to O’Brien’s Irish Pub on Broadview Avenue, Johnston said.
Johnston voted against the plan, as did Susan Rae Helander, chair of the commission, and James Lawrence, vice chair. Ali Zarabi, Ryan Stewart and Steve Ainsworth voted in favor of increasing the number of apartments on small lots in Old Town.
Zarabi said the plan made sense for Old Town, which suffered during the pandemic from declining sales and from an excess of office space as workers began working remotely. “I see a chance to better utilize the space that is available,” he said. “I don’t have any major objections to this proposal.”
COVID hit Old Town Warrenton hard; many people are still working from home even though the worst of the pandemic may be over. “Office occupancy has plummeted, hitting the upper floor/back-office operations and increasing the vacancy rate for office uses,” according to a Statement of Justification submitted with the plan. That places “considerable economic strain on the downtown core in Warrenton,” the statement says.
Parking
Some commissioners also were concerned about where new residents would park if the plan were approved. Developers would have to demonstrate adequate parking is available for new apartments. That can be done in one of three ways, according to the staff report.
On-site parking that meets code is available.
A parking study shows adequate parking in existing lots without exceeding 90% occupancy of the lots.
If those options fail, rental unit owners can pay a fee of $3,650 per unit, with the money going toward construction of new parking, including a parking garage.
Some commission members were unimpressed. Town officials have been talking about a parking garage for years. Chair Susan Rae Helander said. “I think we still don’t have a good solution to where these people will park,” she said.
Affordable housing
Rents for the small apartments would be around $1,200 to $1,600 a month and would appeal to millennials and to employees who work downtown, according to Mothersead.
Median rents for Warrenton were $1,353 a month, according to 2020 Census figures, the most recent available, according to the Statement of Justification included in materials prepared for the commissioners.
Planning commission members opposed to the plan said they wanted affordable housing to be a bigger part of the discussion over Old Town apartments. “To me, it’s a mistake on your part not to address affordable housing, and it’s disappointing,” Lawrence said.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.