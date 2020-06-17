Fauquier native Douglas Lees shot the “best action photograph” in the American Horse Publications 2019 awards. His under-jump shot of Mark Beecher and Mystic Strike flying over a timber fence at Maryland’s My Lady’s Manor published in the June 2019 Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred magazine. Judges gauged it best in the editorial action photo division, saying the two-time Eclipse Award winner captured “a compelling angle – makes you feel like you are right in the thick of it.” Loudoun shooter Liz Callar placed third in the division.
In “human-animal bond,” Lees placed second with “At The Den,” of former Piedmont Foxhounds huntsman Spencer Allen published in the Middleburg-published Untacked magazine. He was also second for a photo of Jack Fisher published in Untacked.
The Middleburg-based Masters of Foxhounds Association won honorable mention in the general excellence division for Covertside magazine. Editor Beth Rasin, who lives in Hume, won for her personal column printed in the Middleburg-published Chronicle of the Horse.
The overall top prize went to Equus magazine. Full results and winning entries are at americanhorsepubs.org.
