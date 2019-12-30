Gordmans, a discount apparel and home décor retailer, is now hiring at nine new store locations in Virginia, including one in Warrenton.
The Virginia Gordmans stores will open March 3, the store’s parent company, Stage, announced in a news release.
Stage is converting its Peebles stores, including the one in Warrenton Village Center, into Gordmans in 2020, the news release said.
The company describes Gordmans as “an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.”
Interested job candidates can apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the following store locations:
Warrenton Gordmans, 251 W. Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center
Manassas Gordmans, 908 Mathis Ave. in Manassas Shopping Center
Front Royal Gordmans, 425 South Street in Royal Plaza Center
Covington Gordmans, 410 W. Main St.
Lexington Gordmans, 770 N. Lee Highway in College Square
Waynesboro Gordmans, 901 W. Broad St., Suite G, in Willow Oak Plaza
Luray Gordmans, 14 East Luray Shopping Center
Woodstock Gordmans, 1009 S. Main St.
King George Gordmans, 16425 Merchants Lane.
Each of the job air locations are current Peebles stores that will soon be Gordmans.
