Fauquier County commuters now have about 150 additional parking spaces to use as the Warrenton Park and Ride lot expansion project was substantially completed on Oct. 9, about one month ahead of schedule.
Drivers will notice minor parking restrictions while Tavares Concrete Co., Inc. of Lorton installs landscaping and when Dominion Energy installs lighting, the Virginia Department of Transportation advises.
The $900,000 project increased the capacity of the park and ride lot from 212 parking spaces to about 360 parking spaces along with improved lighting, new bike racks and sidewalk along the edge of the parking lot near Route 605 (Colonial Road/Dumfries Road).
For more information, visit: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentonparkandride.asp.
