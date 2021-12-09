Warrenton officials seek to enable 150 homes to connect to public water, sewer

With the approval of a federal grant, the town of Warrenton is another step closer to hooking up more than 150 homes to the town’s public water and sewer system.
It is a many-decades old problem: Because of the high fee associated with connecting to town water and sewer services, some homes are still using septic fields for their sewer waste and/or getting their water from wells. They are fragile systems that could fail at any time.
Denise Harris, the town’s planning manager, held meetings with affected homeowners Tuesday night. She said that the town council formed a septic remediation committee in July to look into solutions. Town council members Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and James Hartman (Ward 4) and community members Anita Sutherland, Katherine Neville and Toni Smith comprise the committee.
The women researched grants that could enable the town to extend service to all who want it. The committee initially found more than 100 options, but narrowed it down to 47 that the town would be most likely to qualify for.
On Nov. 1, the town received approval of a planning grant, awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Harris explained that the planning grant provides $5,000 for a series of tasks that will assess the need for the project and whether residents are interested in hooking up to public services. If the project is deemed viable to move forward, $45,000 would be granted to pay for engineering to design a solution.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer explained that this part of the process would determine, "How much money is needed, how big is the problem and what is the socioeconomic breakdown?"
Compiled data and the engineering design would then be submitted for an implementation grant next fall. If approved – and there is no timeline yet for this – the town would decide how to use the money to implement the design, or part of the design, depending on the amount of the grant. The Comprehensive Community Development grant projects are funded through the competitive Community Development Block Grant funds. These grants may range from $1,250,000 to $1,500,000, said Harris.
Harris said, “We want to help as many people as we can. It’s possible we could choose to do one neighborhood one year, another the next year, and another the following year.”
Gathering data
The meeting Tuesday night set in motion the data collection part of the study. The 40 or so attendees were asked to fill out a short survey about whether or not their home is served by septic for sewer or by a well for water, and about the condition of the system.
Another important part of the confidential survey asks about the incomes of the people that live in the home. (The survey is to be filled out for the residents of the home, not the owner, if the home is a rental property.) The grant is meant to help communities with a larger percentage of low- to moderate-income residents; the income information will be used to make the case to the state that the grant will help those who need it most.
Sutherland, Neville and Smith estimate that there are about 153 homes without septic or without water. Sutherland said, “There are more homes than we thought.”
Neville said that the town seems to be in a good position to qualify for the implementation grant. “A lot of the homes are clustered together,” which would make sewer and water hook-up projects more cost effective.
Residents had questions about how much they would be asked to pay toward the cost of the hook up. Deputy Public Works Director Paul Bernard said that the cost of a water and sewer hookup currently is $15,000; $11,000 of that is for sewer.
The goal of the grant, said Harris, is to offset some of that cost, but it’s too early to tell how much of the cost homeowners would still have to pay. She said that before the data is in hand and the grant approved, it’s impossible to say what the final outcome would be. “We don’t know how far the money will go.”
