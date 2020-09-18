To help town of Warrenton officials gather input from the community as they consider renovations at Eva Walker Park, a community workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 26. The event is designed to share information about the Eva Walker Master Plan and Memorial Garden project and solicit feedback from residents.
Haiti Street residents – who will be most directly impacted by renovations at the park -- are invited to attend the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at the park on Alexandria Pike. Town officials have said that as the master plan is developed, there will be a special emphasis on the needs and desires of the Haiti Street community.
The general public may stop by between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. to offer their ideas.
The first phase of the project will be to understand how the park is currently being used, and what features could be improved to address community and town needs. For instance, the town is planning to install a commemorative garden with interpretive panels at the park to celebrate Eva Walker’s contributions to the community.
Because of current COVID-19 guidelines, the Sept. 26 workshop will be a socially distant, outdoor event. There will be information stations to provide an overview of the planning process. Participants will have the opportunity to:
- Provide input on desired park uses
- Review existing conditions and findings to date
- Provide feedback by completing an online or hard copy survey
The online survey may be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/evawalkerpark.
The project website may be found at: https://www.warrentonva.gov/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/eva_walker_park_master_plan.php.
The Master Plan is being funded through the PATH Foundation. The Eva Walker Memorial is being funded through an AARP grant and will be incorporated into the master plan.
