A towering ginkgo biloba tree spreads its branches high above a long-unoccupied house at 62 Washington St. at the corner of Green Street in Warrenton. Last week, it was covered with golden leaves, but neighbor Ron Ross said that each fall, the tree can be full of bright yellow leaves one day and bare the next. Ross, who lives next door to the tree, said, “It’s been there since I was a young man. At least that’s when I noticed it.” Ross said he was 14 when he moved to Warrenton in 1951.
The tree has a circumference of 13.5 feet and has a DBH (diameter of tree at breast height) of 52 inches. A similarly majestic tree on the campus of the University of Virginia measures 59 inches; it was planted in 1860. That ginkgo biloba, named the Pratt Ginkgo, lives on the northwest side of UVA’s Rotunda and is beloved by students and alumni alike.
Washington Street’s ginkgo has a smaller fan base, but now that the tree appears to be under threat, residents are garnering support to find a way to save it. The tree in question is on a lot owned by Atkins Homes, a Warrenton firm operated by Daniel Atkins, who plans to build four houses there. If current plans were to move ahead for the by-right development, the tree would have to go.
Daniel Brewer, who has lived at 42 Washington St. for the last ten years, said the tree is important to the neighborhood. He spoke during Citizens Time at the Nov. 10 Town Council meeting, asking for the town’s help. He referred to the tree as a “hidden treasure.”
He said, “It’s important that we find a way to keep the tree. It’s important right now and it’s important for the future. Please work with the builder to save the tree,” he asked the town council.
Since the meeting, a Facebook group – Save the Warrenton Ginkgo Tree – has attracted 199 followers. A petition with 416 signatures (as of Nov. 30) has been started here. (or go to change.org and search ginkgo tree).
The petition page says, “… This petition, originated by the neighbors of Warrenton’s Bartenstein neighborhood, is asking the Town of Warrenton, Atkins Builders and the citizens of Warrenton to work together to find a solution that allows the development of the lot while allowing the ginkgo tree to survive. This vibrant tree is the gateway to the community, reflects the personality of the neighborhood, and will continue to represent a historic and healthy Warrenton for generations to come.”
Warrenton resident Rita Hawes described the ginkgo tree as beautiful, attractive to birds and pest resistant. It is also known as an extremely hardy tree and resistant to air pollution.
Another plus in the tree’s favor: it’s a male tree. The female tree drops “smelly fruit,” but the male does not.
Hawes recommended her neighbor, botanist Marion Blois Lobstein for her expertise on ginkgo trees. Before her retirement, Lobstein was an associate professor of biology with Northern Virginia Community College, and she is an adjunct professor with Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce, Virginia. Lobstein said that there is a grove of about 300 ginkgo trees at Blandy; it’s the largest group of research plantings outside of China. The Blandy trees are about 80 years old.
Of the Washington Street ginkgo, Lobstein said, “This is large for an American ginkgo… I do hope the Green Street ginkgo can be preserved; it is a magnificent specimen.”
Lobstein said she believes the tree may go back to the late 1800s.
Brewer said, “When we look around this neighborhood, we see so many old trees. It’s one of the reasons people move to Warrenton.” He pointed to the old house shaded by the ginkgo. “I think it was built in 1901, but it’s definitely a tear-down.” He believes it has been unoccupied for about five years.
He has had conversations with councilmen James Hartman (Ward 4), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and with Mayor Carter Nevill about the tree, although nothing concrete has been offered as a solution.
Hamby said, “I’ve spoken with the group of residents and have seen the tree. ... We have a lot of citizens participating in the effort and that’s always a good thing. Nobody wants to lose this tree.” He said that the town is investigating what options might be available.
Hartman said, “I was not aware of the tree until Mr. Brewer spoke to council. I went to see the tree for myself and completely understand the neighbor’s appreciation of this tree. … The ginkgo in question is beautiful and appears to be quite old.”
Nevill said he hadn’t noticed the tree until it was brought to his attention at the town council meeting. Although avenues and funding sources are being pursued, he believes that the money will have to be raised to buy the land from Atkins if the tree is to be preserved. “The town has long sought a park in that part of town,” he said. “A quiet meditation park under that tree would be wonderful.”
Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) said that he has asked town attorney Whit Robinson to look into a tree conservation ordinance in the Code of Virginia, 10.1-1127.1. It begins, “The governing body of any county, city or town may adopt a tree conservation ordinance regulating the preservation and removal of heritage, specimen, memorial and street trees …”
A heritage tree is defined as a tree “that has been individually designated by the local governing body to have notable historic or cultural interest.”
A specimen tree “means any tree that has been individually designated by the local governing body to be notable by virtue of its outstanding size and quality for its particular species.”
Polster said that Robinson was expected to get back to council members next week with an opinion on whether the ordinance could be useful toward saving the tree.
Nevill said that his understanding “is even an ordinance would stop short of outright protection. The owner would still have to be compensated.”
Nevill said that the town received a couple of estimates for moving the tree; they came in at between $200,000 and $300,000. Because of the girth of the tree and complications of power lines, etc., he said, “the most cost-effective thing to do would be to raise the money to buy the lot.”
Options
The ginkgo tree’s would-be protectors emphasize that they understand the builder’s point of view and would like to find a solution that would be agreeable to all. Brewer said, “We really appreciate Mr. Atkins willing to give us a chance to save the tree. I think with all of the support the ginkgo tree is getting, he will have a much easier time marketing his houses with a magnificent ginkgo tree!”
Brewer said that the builder wants to start construction at the beginning of 2021. Brewer said Atkins was willing to sell Lot #3 (after the lot is subdivided into four lots, Lot #3 is the lot with the ginkgo).
He added, “Because time is of the essence, we need to start moving forward and I'm hoping the town can facilitate how we get from where we are now to the best path forward so that the ginkgo tree is saved and Mr. Atkins can build around the tree.”
Daniel Atkins confirmed that he has been in conversation with the residents of Washington Street and is willing to work toward a solution. A price for the lot – if the group wants to purchase it from Atkins – has not been determined, he said.
Brewer said, “The preservation of the lot with the ginkgo could happen in many different ways. For example, crowdsourcing, private funding, grants and CARES funds could be part of or all of the solution. If you look in the draft 2040 comprehensive plan, there is discussion of public/private ‘Park-nerships.’ Perhaps that has a place here. The town has an important role to help us focus in the right direction and hopefully we can have that conversation soon.”
