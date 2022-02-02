Warrenton moves to hire new legal counsel

The Town of Warrenton has entered contract negotiations with a law firm to represent its legal interests. Without specifying a reason for doing so, part-time Town Attorney Whit Robinson announced Dec. 15 that he would resign effective March 31. He has represented the town council for 18 years.
The council voted 6-1 at a Jan. 25 special session to direct the town manager to begin negotiating a short-term contract with Vanderpool, Frostick & Nichanian, a Manassas-based firm that has attorneys who specialize in providing legal services to local governments. Council members expressed openness to making the arrangement permanent after a “trial period” lasting about six months.
The firm would do “all the things we are currently involved in, and more,” said Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4) at the special session. Hartman met with the firm’s lead attorney, Martin Crim. “Not only did he answer questions — he offered solutions,” Hartman said.
“Let me just say how much we look forward to working with this firm,” said Mayor Carter Nevill after the meeting. “They bring everything to the table we need.” Nevill said that a resolution will be on the council’s Feb. 8 agenda that would direct Robinson to hand over all legal documents to VF&N. Robinson will continue to be paid through March 31.
Employing the firm’s services would mean cost savings for town taxpayers. Robinson is paid a $11,500-per-month fee for his services. In addition, the town budgets nearly $1,600 per month for healthcare expenses. VF&N would charge a flat $10,000 fee for its services, according to a proposal dated Jan. 24, saving the town about $3,000 per month.
Contracting with VF&N would also mean that separate functions of the town attorney’s office would be carried about by separate people.
Crim would represent the town during meetings and for “general municipal questions,” according to the Jan. 24 proposal. Bradley Marshall, a former Prince William County prosecutor, would represent the town in court for misdemeanor and traffic cases. Kristina Spitler would represent the town in litigation and employment matters. Finally, Olan Simmons, who specializes in land-use and other municipal matters, would act as a backup to Crim.
Hartman said that this arrangement is especially appealing. “The attorney representing council was also prosecuting cases [in court],” Hartman said about the model during Robinson’s tenure. “It’s a strange relationship. That person should not be the same person.” Hartman said that contracting VP&N as soon as possible would end “the debacle we’ve put ourselves through lately,” though he declined to be more specific.
Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2) also supported moving forward with a contract with VF&N. “You’re lucky to find someone with these high-level skills available … I saw this [proposal] and I said, ‘This is a no brainer, and least in the short run.’”
Vanderpool, Frostick & Nichanian employs a total of 20 attorneys and currently provides legal representation to Culpeper, Occoquan, Dumfries, Haymarket, Middleburg and Manassas.
While VF&N would take care of routine “general contract review, agenda management, legal ads and notification compliance as well as other minor matters that arise like redistricting and land use cases,” there are still other matters that will require the use of specialized outside legal counsel, Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer explained Tuesday.
The town council has budgeted $177,500 for outside counsel during the current fiscal year, although Schaeffer emphasized that the full budgeted amount has not been spent — total spending on outside counsel was $11,393 as of this week.
“Those [budget line items] are some placeholder numbers related to some initiatives of council,” Schaeffer said. “While the current legal service budget is higher than in previous years, the actual spending is currently in line with practice,” she added at another point.
One of those initiatives, said Schaeffer, is a major effort to overhaul the town’s ordinance to bring it into compliance with state laws passed over the years — that contract is capped at $45,000. Other legal expenses have come as the town attempts to enforce its property maintenance and zoning codes in specific litigation cases.
Still other costs have come as the council seeks to expand town limits by negotiating a boundary line adjustment with the county, although actual expenses have totaled less than $5,000 out of a total approved budget of $30,000.
Nevill added that pursuing a contract with VF&N may help control in the future some costs associated with the need to bring in outside legal counsel. “These costs associated with outside legal counsel were a very important factor in council’s decision whether to continue with an independent or in-house town attorney,” he said.
“We saw how other towns had been able to realize cost savings in their legal budgets by contracting with Vanderpool, Frostick, & Nishanian, given their breadth and depth of legal expertise, and we certainly look forward to working with them to bring these efficiencies and cost savings to Warrenton,” said Nevill.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
