The Warrenton Moose Lodge is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community. On Sept. 21, representatives of the lodge were pleased to give the Fauquier County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association a check for $6,000 from proceeds of their annual Charity Car Show held on May 18. This annual event is in its fifth year and has benefitted many organizations in Fauquier County, including the Fauquier Family Shelter Services and Shop with a Cop program.
Event organizer Chrisi Radcliff presented the donation to Steve Wright and Tom Marable of the Fauquier County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
“Donations such as this will go a long way,” said Tom Marable, association president. Wright explained how the funds will help the association with recruitment and retention, one area that is consistently challenging.
The Fauquier Historical Society was also presented with a donation to assist with the restoration of the 1966 Ford Galaxy, the newest vehicle in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office fleet. This vehicle was acquired to recall a landmark day when the Sheriff’s Office received a donation of its first vehicle, a 1965 Ford sedan. The squad car was painted brown with an off-white top and fitted with a police radio, lights and siren.
The Loyal Order of Moose is a community-driven organization and donations such as these continue their long-standing tradition of giving back. To learn more, contact 540-347-1193 or webmaster@loom1695.com.
