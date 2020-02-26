A committee of seven spent a month determining the best book to read during Warrenton Middle School’s first One School, One Book event. The committee members read 15 books before the vote ended in a tie. Members went back to the books -- and read a few more -- before finally settling on The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963, by Christopher Paul Curtis.
Librarian Kathryn Davis explained the unifying concept of One School, One Book, “This program will bring us all together. As a community, students, parents and teachers will read together and come together through literature.”
“We tried hard to find a book that would appeal to our wide range of ages, and to faculty, staff, and parents as well,” said Davis. The novel of historical fiction takes readers on a vacation with an African American family from Michigan, on a trip south to visit their family in Alabama in 1963. Told from the perspective of a ten-year-old fictional character, Kenny, the story is both light-hearted and educational as it introduces the reader to the challenges faced by African Americans during that time and important issues in the south, Davis said.
The book will provide lessons in American history and civics, she added.
Karen White, executive director of the Afro-American Historical Society in The Plains, spoke at a kick-off assembly on Feb. 13. She offered students, teachers and guests a glimpse of Fauquier County in 1963, when she was a 10-year-old girl living in Morgantown, near Marshall. She attended the one-room schoolhouse across from the community church that both her mother and grandmother attended. Children in five grades shared the small school that had no running water, electricity or a bathroom. The toilet was an outhouse.
White shared with the students how her family would travel to Winchester, about 30 minutes away, for shopping. Her mother would pack a small toilet in the back of the car for her brothers. With three younger brothers, she wanted to make sure they had a toilet if they needed one; African Americans were not permitted to use certain facilities along the highway.
For the most part sheltered by her parents from segregation, White did observe that while white people were addressed as Mr., Mrs., or Ms., her parents were addressed simply by their first names.
Although her class photo shows fewer than 20 students, many more attended the school. Children often missed classes when they had to work the farms where they lived.
White shared photos of Claude Thompson, Eva Walker and William C. Taylor during the assembly, putting faces to the names that the students had all heard before.
WMS students are being incentivized to keep up with their reading and remain engaged in book conversations. National Capitals and Washington Wizards tickets will be awarded when they finish each chapter. Ledos Pizza is supporting the One School, One Book project by giving each student a gift certificate for a free pizza during the closing assembly, after everyone finishes reading the book – by Feb. 28.
Allegro Community School of the Arts is inviting Warrenton Middle School students to submit essays to the June issue of Arts2Life eMagazine.
WMS Principal Mark Malloy expressed his appreciation for community supporters and shared a video he had recorded of himself acting out one of the scenes in the first chapter.
During the closing assembly March 6, the school members will reconvene to watch the movie version of the book.
