Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 35F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 35F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.