In addition to a congressional race, town of Warrenton residents will vote for new town council representatives when they go to the polls Nov. 8. Elections will be held for two at-large council seats and for the mayor.
In the race for mayor of Warrenton, incumbent Carter Nevill faces off with Warrenton Town Council member Renard Carlos (at large). Three candidates – David McGuire, Paul Mooney and Christa Bush – are vying to replace two at-large council members — Sean Polster and Carlos — whose council terms end Dec. 31.
Council members Heather Sutphin (Ward 1), Bill Semple (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3), Vice Mayor James Hartman (Ward 4) and Kevin Carter (Ward 5) are not up for reelection this year.
Mayor
Nevill said he looks forward to continuing to make Warrenton a go-to destination for day-trippers and vacationers. “I would like to see 20 years from now that the actions we have taken have put the town on the right trajectory to provide prosperity to residents and businesses alike,” he said.
A boutique hotel in a historic building would help Warrenton continue to thrive, Nevill said. So would adding a day spa or entertainment space in the former town hall building behind the district courthouse.
“I grew up in this town,” Nevill said. “While it has grown in my lifetime, it has never lost its small-town character.” He says the credit for that goes to residents. “Our greatest successes belong to our residents. Our job is to create an environment where opportunities for success exist.”
As a Main Street shop owner, Nevill said he hears from residents daily. “It allows me to get a true sense of what they are thinking and feeling.
“We are a town of 10,000-plus. It’s incumbent on elected officials to listen to every voice, not only people who come to council meetings or are the loudest voices on social media. I trust our residents, all of them.”
After being on the town council for four years, Carlos said he is ready to move up to mayor. He sees a need for stronger leadership. “You have to have time, or be willing to make the time, to serve your community,” he said. “We need a strong communicator, and someone with strong leadership.”
Among Carlos’ priorities:
- Prioritizing affordable housing. No new affordable housing has been added in Warrenton in recent years.
- Rebalancing revenue streams to rely less on the meals tax, now the single biggest source of revenue for the town. Most towns rely more on real-estate taxes, he said. Another pandemic or a recession could pose huge challenges, Carlos said.
- Finding ways to grow the jobs sector, including cybersecurity, in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College.
- Creating a stronger partnership with Fauquier County officials.
In addition, Carlos sees a need for the town council to restore the confidence of the public and the town’s staff. “We need better transparency and communication in our projects,” he said. As an example, he cited the town council’s discussions around expanding the town’s boundaries.
Carlos said being mayor is about serving the community. “It’s creating a long-term vision of what comes next for the town of Warrenton,” Carlos said.
At large seats on the town council
Bush, running for a seat on the town council, just moved into Warrenton. She grew up in Broad Run in Fauquier County and looks forward to setting up her campaign and talking to residents about the future of Warrenton.
She said her mother works for the Warrenton Police Department. “I am always willing to help support her and law enforcement in general,” Bush said.
McGuire is retired from the military. He served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the U.S. Army staff in the Pentagon and received the Legion of Merit Medal when he retired. He moved to Warrenton because of its history, beauty and “family values.” He said he doesn’t want to see urban sprawl overtake Warrenton as it has overtaken towns in Prince William County.
“It’s a nice place. It’s a beautiful place, and I don’t want it to change in an adverse way,” he said.
His family has deep roots in law enforcement and the military. “I’m not just running for an office,” he said. “I believe in service. I believe in honor. People can come to me, and I will listen to them.”
He is also a proponent of small government. “I believe in transparency, in small government, and I’m a fiscal conservative,” he said.
Mooney is in the U.S. Marine Corps and runs a small business. “I am running because I saw some stuff that could be changed, and I love the town of Warrenton and love living here, and I wanted to do my part to help the town to be a great place to live and raise a family.”
He is a proponent of a “fiscally responsible” government that stretches the town’s tax money as far as it will go. “I’m not a politician,” the political newcomer said. “I am a small business owner with a family, and I’m trying to continue to make it a great place to live and a great place to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.