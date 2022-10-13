As Warrenton grapples with growing pains, the town needs a mayor who will focus on the most important issues — increasing the stock of affordable housing, improving the local economy and creating a short list of strategic priorities, Councilman Renard Carlos (At Large) said.
“Part of the reason that I’m running for mayor is because I think we have an opportunity to really look at the 3,000-foot picture — where we are, where we want to be and then where we’re looking at going in the future,” Carlos said.
Additional affordable housing is crucial for Warrenton’s future, said Carlos, who is running against incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill. Both Nevill’s and Carlos’ terms on the council end Dec. 31, 2022.
Affordable housing is intertwined with other important issues, including the local economy, Carlos said. “Affordable housing is obviously good for the community,” Carlos said. “However, it’s not just ‘How is it good for the community?’ because it touches a little bit of everything,” he said.
Affordable housing
Affordable housing is important for business owners because they need housing for their workers and finding it is a huge challenge, Carlos said. “Small business owners want to be able to hire folks, but they need to have a place for them to live,” he said.
In addition, the houses getting built in and around Warrenton tend to be large, single-family homes that cost too much for a sizeable chunk of the local workforce. There is a “missing middle” of housing for young couples seeking smaller “starter” homes and for aging people on fixed incomes, he said.
Warrenton is losing some of its young people because they can’t find affordable places to live. “How do we keep folks who are graduating college or maybe going to trade school?” Carlos asked. “We’d love to keep the best and brightest here in Warrenton, but they’ve got to have a place to stay,” Carlos said.
One way to address this difficult problem is to explore public/private partnerships, perhaps to help turn properties the town of Warrenton already owns into affordable housing. “So, we own multiple properties here in town,” he said. “Not all of them are going to be suitable, but some of them are.
“I just recently asked for that to be brought forward to the town council and to actually look at those properties.” Carlos said. “And so, the next phase, in my opinion, would be starting to actually look at the property that we have that could potentially be used to do affordable housing projects.”
Improved collaboration with Fauquier County officials also would reap benefits for Warrenton, Carlos said. “I think that we have a great opportunity to better engage the county when it comes to projects that are affecting Warrenton,” he said. “We can’t think about projects in Fauquier with an isolated mindset.”
Economy
While Warrenton has seen some new businesses open in Old Town and along the Lee Highway, Carlos believes the town needs to do more to create jobs. Warrenton has a great asset in Laurel Ridge Community College. It has strong information-technology programs that will produce graduates looking for good-paying jobs, he said.
“We’re going to need to understand what our economy is going to look like the next five to 10 years,” he said. “We don’t have to sacrifice the character of Warrenton with those types of jobs.”
Carlos said he was “very skeptical” about Amazon’s proposal to build a data center behind Country Chevrolet in Warrenton, but he does want to attract companies that will bring good-paying jobs. “You don’t have to take the first bite that you get,” Carlos said. “That’s not to say if you turn down one or one’s not the right bite that you’re never going to get anyone else to come there,” Carlos said. “That’s just not true. It’s about being selective.”
Between affordable housing and a workforce educated for today’s jobs, Warrenton will be attractive to the right businesses, the ones that fit the town’s vision, Carlos said.
Collaboration with other stakeholders is not limited to affordable housing, Carlos said. For example, the town can work with Doug Parsons, Fauquier County’s director of economic development. “It presents another opportunity to make decisions that are not isolated,” Carlos said. “They are collaborative, and they’re good for both the town and the county.”
Review strategic objectives
Instead of focusing on many goals at once, the town council should consider creating a short list of priorities and lean hard into making one happen each year, Carlos said. “I’m calling for us to review all of our strategic priorities, narrow them down to one priority per year and then to also review all of our outstanding projects that we’re working on.”
As an example of how focusing on one priority at a time helps productivity, Carlos pointed to Roll Out Warrenton. Confronted with the “monumental task” of helping businesses survive COVID, the town council put a lot of “side projects” on hold and turned up the volume on creating a more vibrant Old Town. It worked, even after COVID restrictions were lifted. Businesses, government and the community came together to focus on making the mix of activities, expanded restaurant seating and road closures work for most everyone.
Along with the big projects, the council should focus on what Carlos called “small deliverables.” For example, when residents complain about speeders in their neighborhoods, one short-term solution is to install a sign that lets drivers see their speed. “Before you spend a huge amount of money to redesign an entire street, maybe there are cost-effective ways that you can do the exact same thing.
“You do some small steps first to see if we can change behavior” before embarking on a big project on the town’s traffic.
Leadership style
The mayor does not vote on decisions that come before the town council unless there is a tie, which doesn’t happen often on the seven-member board -- unless someone is absent or abstains from a vote. “As an elected official, I was hired to do a job,” Carlos said. “My constituents are the boss. I’m certainly not their boss or certainly not their master,” he said. “I’m rolling up my sleeves, and I’m going to work.”
That’s why Carlos spends a large chunk of his time meeting with constituents about whatever concerns them, he said. “It’s not for photo ops or just because it’s election time,” he said. “I’ve done it for the entire four years” as a council member, he said.
