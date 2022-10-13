Renard Carlos 2

Warrenton mayoral candidate Renard Carlos meets with Joan Williams of Oliver City Road on Saturday morning. Williams served on the town council to fill out the term of her husband, John Williams, when he passed away. She was reelected to the council and served another full term.

 FAUQUIER TIMES STAFF PHOTO/ROBIN EARL

As Warrenton grapples with growing pains, the town needs a mayor who will focus on the most important issues — increasing the stock of affordable housing, improving the local economy and creating a short list of strategic priorities, Councilman Renard Carlos (At Large) said.

Renard Carlos 3

Renard Carlos and supporters put yard signs up along Oliver City Road and handed out campaign pamphlets. Among those participating were: Lea Carlos (Carlos’ wife), Nancy Carlos (the candidate’s mother), Pat Jones, Leslie and Chris Ramseur, Lynette Lewis, Joan Williams, Tonie Smith and Ian Lansdowne.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.