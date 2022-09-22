Carter Nevill

This is the first of two stories about the candidates for mayor in the town of Warrenton. Incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill is running for a second term against Council Member Renard Carlos (at large).

Warrenton needs strong leadership as it juggles growing pressure from data centers, a decades-long effort to expand the boundaries of the town, and the need to create a vibrant Old Town with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment, said Carter Nevill, who is seeking a second term as mayor in the November general election.

Nevill is running against Renard Carlos, at-large member of the Town Council.

(2) comments

Binformed
Binformed

Carter has been a fantastic Mayor and friend to business and always acts in the best interest of all the town residents.

Rodney
Rodney

I did not hear the mayor say if HE supports the data centers or not. As a voter, I have to assume that he does. What I have not heard anyone explain how Warrenton benefits from this, if it truly does. I also would like to know how much political leaders are receiving in donations from big tech supporters.

