Warrenton needs strong leadership as it juggles growing pressure from data centers, a decades-long effort to expand the boundaries of the town, and the need to create a vibrant Old Town with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment, said Carter Nevill, who is seeking a second term as mayor in the November general election.
Nevill is running against Renard Carlos, at-large member of the Town Council.
The mayor of Warrenton does not vote on decisions that come before the town council unless there is a tie, an unlikely event among the seven council members. Nevill sees his job as helping the town council arrive at consensus on matters large and small. He does not have the power to veto council decisions.
“I have to make sure the boat is steering in the direction the majority want to see it go,” he said. “I think it’s also very important to establish that it is a collaborative role,” he said, working not only with the council, but also maintaining a close relationship with the town manager. Sometimes, it’s difficult, especially with contentious issues like the town budget this year. “It’s a bit like herding cats.”
Leadership style
Nevill sees himself as a quiet, strong leader. His guiding philosophy is from the “Tao te Ching,” which roughly translates as, “The Way of Integrity,” by Lao Tzu. It reads in part, “When the Master governs, the people are hardly aware that he exists. … The Master doesn’t talk, he acts. When his work is done, the people say, “Amazing: we did it, all by ourselves.”
A strong leader encourages council members to listen to one another and weigh all the pros and cons before voting for the best outcomes for the entire town. “It’s an incredible responsibility ensuring we navigate these waters with a very visionary approach,” Nevill said. Decisions made now will impact the town for decades to come, he said.
The current mayor sees himself as very different from his opponent, Carlos. A Warrenton native, Nevill is co-owner of the Old Town jewelry and gift store Carter & Spence. “I have a very strong attachment to the community because of what I have invested in it,” he said. For a small business to survive, it must focus on honesty, integrity and compassion, he said. “You can provide things anywhere, but when you come into my shop, that is what sets us apart.” And, he said, those values color everything he does, including being mayor.
Nevill said that as mayor, he is focused on action and solutions. “I am not interested in sound bites and platitudes,” he said. “That’s for slick politicians.
“I am focused on the task at hand and collaborating with others to achieve goals,” he said. “Whether that is working with my colleagues on council tackling the issues before us or working with the business community to innovate and adapt, I have always prioritized rolling up my sleeves and getting to work,” he said.
“It’s not about me — it’s about what the outcome means to all of us,” he said. “And if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that leading with care and leading with urgency are very much compatible.”
Data centers
One of the most contentious issues facing the town now is whether to allow data centers in town as developers run out of space in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Amazon and other developers have their eye on the town, and the town council changed zoning laws last year to allow data centers in town — if the council grants special-use permits after holding public hearings.
“A lot of money is being spent making sure it’s the hottest topic,” Nevill said. Many residents are passionate about data centers “and my hat’s off to their passion. I love that this is a passionate community,” he said. But, he added, “We have to be careful not to listen just to one side or the other,” Nevill said. “We have to carefully listen to all the information. The process is playing out as it should.”
Expanding town boundaries
For more than 20 years, Warrenton has wrestled off and on with expanding town boundaries. Opponents argue that expanding the boundaries would encourage development that would put pressure on schools and infrastructure. People who support expanding the boundaries see it as a way for the town to control growth that is already happening on the county side of the boundary lines. In some cases, the town of Warrenton is providing utilities for those new homes.
Nevill takes a long view on expanding the town limits, saying expansion has always been part of Warrenton. “Boundary line adjustments have been part of our history since our founding,” he said. The town was founded in 1810. “Boundary line adjustment is a natural evolution of any town. Towns across the country add lands adjacent to their boundaries because, “It makes sense for them to get developed within that town’s vision.”
Lands adjoining the town boundaries are already being developed, Nevill said. And some developers have been promised access to town water and sewer. “The impact of this development is going to hit Warrenton, and it is going to hit Warrenton taxpayers,” he said. Expanding the town boundaries would give the town more control over growth at its edges and ensure town residents do not end up footing the bill.
“A lot of decisions that should be ours to make are made by the county – that is a good reason for the boundary line adjustment. “
He pointed to Clevenger’s Village, a 774-home mixed use development under way in Jeffersonton just over the Culpeper County line, as an example of new developments that have and will affect Warrenton. “I think that we see development after development right on our border, so it is natural that some of these should be part of our town,” he said.
Vision for the future
Warrenton must continue to be a destination for people to shop and dine, Nevill said. To achieve that, the town must make sure Warrenton is an attractive place to open a business.
In addition, the town needs to invest in infrastructure, Nevill said. That includes wastewater treatment.
Warrenton is not insulated from climate change that is causing droughts in Europe and elsewhere, Nevill said. That includes extreme weather events like the heavy winds and rain that swept through Warrenton on June 22, knocking over countless trees and killing the electricity to thousands of people. The town had to set aside extra money for the cleanup, which took more time and resources than expected, according to Nevill. “Hope and luck are not strategies,” he said. “I want Warrenton to be one of the communities that is one step ahead of climate unpredictability.”
Funding for unexpected economic events, such as the sudden increase in gas prices, also need to be baked into the budget. If gas prices continue to fluctuate, the town will need a stable source of funding to pay for fuel for its fleet.
The shortage of housing for people older people and young adults is also pressing, Nevill said. Warrenton needs smaller single-family homes for young people looking to buy their first homes or older people looking to downsize. Addressing what Nevill called “the missing middle” of housing is tough because the town is 94% to 95% built out, as the boundaries now stand, leaving the town with few truly affordable options.
“I am very proud and fortunate to have been where I was at a historic time for Warrenton,” Nevill said of his first term as mayor. “We are at a better place because I was at the helm. I hope residents will see fit to extend my opportunity a few more years.”
Carter has been a fantastic Mayor and friend to business and always acts in the best interest of all the town residents.
I did not hear the mayor say if HE supports the data centers or not. As a voter, I have to assume that he does. What I have not heard anyone explain how Warrenton benefits from this, if it truly does. I also would like to know how much political leaders are receiving in donations from big tech supporters.
