Incumbent Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill won a second term by just 11 votes, besting challenger Renard Carlos in a contentious election that saw more than 4,100 ballots cast. Carlos conceded the race Monday evening, saying he has no plans to ask for a recount.
“Democracy works. The people have spoken and we absolutely accept the results of this election,” Carlos said. “We have no plans at this time to ask for a recount.” Carlos said that he called Nevill to congratulate him and that he will issue a formal statement Tuesday.
Nevill said Monday evening that he would issue a statement shortly.
Nevill, who was first elected in 2018, garnered 2,072 votes to 2,061 for Carlos, whose term as an at-large member of the Warrenton Town Council will expire at the end of the year.
Nevill was ahead by 18 votes on election night. But Virginia law dictates that provisional ballots and mailed absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by noon Monday, Nov. 14 may not be counted until after the Nov. 14 deadline. Ultimately, those provisional ballots and absentee ballots cut Nevill’s lead but were not enough to change the outcome.
The Fauquier County Electoral Board met Monday afternoon to review 54 provisional ballot applications, 43 of which the board approved. When the valid ballots were counted, they added 24 votes to Carlos’ column and 19 to Nevill’s.
Just nine absentee ballots arrived by mail before Monday’s deadline; three for Nevill, five for Carlos and one write-in.
Under state law, Carlos has until Nov. 25 to file a petition for a recount. Since the election was decided by less than 1% of all ballots cast, the state would cover the cost of the process.
Polk wins by three votes in Remington
Incumbent Remington Mayor Bill Polk was elected to his first full two-year term, besting challenger Devada Allison by 107 to 104 votes. The Remington Town Council appointed Polk as the interim mayor last year after the death of longtime Mayor Gerald Billingsley.
Polk did not respond immediately to voicemail requesting comment Monday evening.
Allison told the Fauquier Times Monday evening that he plans to continue to be an active participant as a private citizen in discussions about the future of the town. "As long as I am a member of this community, I will continue to be active. … It hasn’t swayed me from wanting to see what’s best for Remington.”
Allison argued that the close result indicates that "that's a division on the direction [of the town]" and that Polk does not have a clear mandate to push through his policy initiatives without significant input from the council and from town residents. "I think they need to do a better job of listening to the entire public and not a minority," Allison said of Polk and his allies. "We all want to see Remington thrive but I think it needs to be done in the right way."
And, he said, " I hope that you guys in the press take more interest in Remington and … hold those members [of council] accountable for things that don’t make sense. I know we’re a small town but the people who live here, we love this town.”
All six town council seats were also on the ballot. Incumbents Stan Heaney Sr., Richard Heflin Jr., Van Loving and Susan Tiffany won re-election along with newcomers Morgan Butler Lewis and Veronica Meadows. With 141 votes, Loving received the most votes of any town council candidate.
Heflin and Tiffany have frequently criticized Polk during his 1 1/2 years as mayor, arguing that he has left the council in the dark on important policy discussions until the last minute. Polk endorsed Heaney, Loving, Lewis and Meadows during the campaign.
Candidates Luann Myatt and Richard Moxley, whom Polk also endorsed, finished outside the top six and were not elected.
Absentee and provisional ballots
To be considered valid, late-arriving absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, and arrive at the general registrar’s office by Tuesday, Nov. 14.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, a provisional ballot is a ballot provided at a polling location to record the vote of someone whose eligibility to vote cannot be confirmed on Election Day by election officials or the general registrar.
A provisional ballot is designed to protect potential voters’ rights to vote by allowing them to submit a ballot that will be counted if the underlying question of eligibility can be resolved, the VBOE website says.
Ables elaborated, "There are many different reasons why someone would have to vote a provisional ballot... Some reasons may require action by the voter [to confirm eligibility], others do not.
"As part of the provisional voting process, each voter is given a notice with the reason why they had to vote a provisional ballot selected and indicating the deadline for voter action. For example, if a voter is required to show an acceptable form of ID before voting, as required by the federal Help America Vote Act, and does not show this ID at the polling place, they must vote a provisional ballot. For this ballot to be counted, the voter must deliver an acceptable form of HAVA ID to the Electoral Board before noon on Monday, Nov. 14."
Ables also gave an example of an instance where no action would be required of the voter: "... if a voter applied to receive an absentee ballot by mail and either didn’t receive it or lost it, that voter can cast a provisional ballot. The Registrar’s Office will research its records to see if a marked absentee ballot was received before applicable deadlines and cast for this same voter to insure they do not get to vote twice."
