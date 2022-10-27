Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill pushed back Wednesday against claims from his opponent, Town Councilmember Renard Carlos, that Nevill and the town council have failed to be “transparent” about recent policy issues.

Carlos (at-large) is challenging Nevill the Nov. 8 election. During a Monday, Oct. 24 campaign event, Carlos said some residents have expressed “outright rage” over the lack of “transparency” in town government. Carlos pointed specifically to the handling of two major issues: an application to build an Amazon data center on Blackwell Road and a proposal to expand the town’s boundaries.

Nevill has not taken a firm position on the data center, saying his support or opposition of the proposal will depend on the extent to which Amazon addresses residents’ and elected officials’ concerns. He said that he supports expanding the town’s boundaries but that the final details should be worked out through a public process. In both cases, he defended the town’s review procedures, which he said are rigorous and public.

Boundary line adjustment

During the Oct. 24 campaign event, during which Carlos was endorsed by Protect Fauquier, a group that opposes the data center, Carlos criticized Nevill for sending a formal notice to the Fauquier Board of County Supervisors to begin negotiating a boundary line adjustment without holding a public vote. Carlos said residents feel that they have been “left in the dark” about the issue.

Nevill disputed that characterization, saying he sent the letter with the majority of the council’s support and with the approval of the town attorney. “My role as mayor is always to follow the will of the majority,” he said.

Nevill said beginning the formal negotiating process with the county ensured that any debate going forward is public and transparent. He noted that the council had as recently as 2018 identified expanding the town’s boundaries as a strategic priority, and public discussions around many of the areas included in the current proposal date to the 1990s. The initial boundary proposal is a “recommendation” that can and should change through public negotiations, Nevill added.

Town Councilman James Hartman (at-large), who also serves as the vice mayor, echoed Nevill’s comments. “Sending the letter to get the process started is exactly how the process works, and it’s not secret at all,” he said. “It’s been going on since the 1990s. There’s nothing secret about any of it.”

Hartman acknowledged that the council held closed sessions about the boundary proposal but said those were cleared by the town attorney so that council members could be brought up to speed on the legal process and the history of previous negotiations.

Amazon data center

Echoing claims made by anti-data-center activists, Carlos criticized the council and town staff over private meetings with Amazon representatives held before Amazon’s intentions to build a data center on an industrial-zoned parcel on Blackwell Road became public. Carlos also attended a non-public meeting with Amazon’s representatives.

Nevill countered that Amazon was treated like any other major business, such as grocery store chains or department stores, considering a new facility in Warrenton. Meeting with potential applicants before the formal application stage has been “standard practice of council for quite some time,” Nevill said, and ensures that the council is “properly and thoroughly informed” about major proposals.

Nevill pointed out that public efforts to amend the town zoning ordinance to allow the council to consider data center applications date to at least 2017. If Amazon — or any other special use applicant — can’t meet the town’s zoning standards or address concerns, “then it’s not the right project,” Nevill said.

“Every application deserves to be fairly reviewed — and scrutinized,” Nevill said. He pointed to the Walmart and Home Depot in town as successes of the special use permitting process. But he emphasized that in the case of the Amazon data center, “there are a lot of bars that this project needs to cross in order to be appropriate for this town.”

Hartman said that if Carlos had concerns about town council, he could have addressed them as a member of the council. “The things he thinks are not going right … he’s been a part of that,” Hartman said.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com