Warrenton man sentenced to 31 years for sexually extorting children online

After admitting to coercing and extorting children online to obtain sexual images, a Warrenton man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison by a federal judge.
In November 2020, Filippo Parlagreco, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count each of production or attempted production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced at a March 19 hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
He was arrested in June 2020 after federal investigators traced an internet protocol (IP) address to his Warrenton residence, according to an affidavit filed with his arrest. There is no indication from court documents that any of his victims were in the local area or met Parlagreco in person.
Altogether, Parlagreco admitted to extorting or attempting to extort six children ages 11 to 17 over the course of four years. A search of his digital devices found sexually explicit images of at least 13 children and found he had distributed some of those images to others, according to a statement of facts signed by Parlagreco as part of his plea agreement.
In 2017, the plea agreement said, Parlagreco posed online as a teenage girl and convinced another online user, a child, to send illicit images of herself to him. Parlagreco posted the illicit images elsewhere online, and then told the victim he would only take down the images if she sent more illicit photos to him.
Although the victim reported the incident to law enforcement, Parlagreco continued to attempt to extort the victim through multiple social media channels until March 2020. Eventually, investigators from the victim’s place of residence were able to trace the demands to an IP address in Warrenton.
Parlagreco was interviewed by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April 2020, during which Parlagreco “admitted that he met people online and that those people would send him ‘images,’” the statement of facts said.
“He also admitted that he would contact those people’s ‘friends list’ in an attempt to find others who had nude photos of them,” the document continued.
A subsequent search of Parlagreco’s digital devices “further illuminated the defendant’s long-standing pattern of finding minors online, using sensitive photographs of them to try to extort the minors into producing additional, sexually explicit photographs, collecting those photographs and occasionally distributing those photographs,” according to the statement of facts.
Parlagreco also created social media accounts in the name of some of his victims to share the illicit images he had obtained from them.
A search of Virginia court records showed no prior criminal history for Parlagreco.
However, a victim impact statement entered into evidence at the sentencing hearing alleged Parlagreco engaged in similar behavior as long ago as 1999, when he would have been a teenager. The name of the statement’s author was redacted from the public record.
“From 1999-2003 from the ages of 13 to 17, Filippo unknowingly took pictures of me, stole personal photos, solicited naked photos and later was found to have made dozens of copies, blown them up to poster size and generally left me vulnerable and violated,” the statement said. “I was not his only victim.”
The statement continued: “I've always known we were not his last victims. To be here with you comes with its own trauma and shock. But I have hoped this day was coming for 20 years, and to read the public statement on his arrest last summer was with a mix of horror and deep knowing. He has now gotten his hands on the next generation of girls after us.
“I want him to be put away for long enough to let his victims grow up. I want them to feel that they can recover, have their feet firmly planted under them, and grow into strong women without the shadow of their predator's freedom cast over them.”
