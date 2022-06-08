A Warrenton man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a child sexual abuse material distribution case that a prosecutor described as “one of the more egregious” of its kind. Citing the defendant’s “escalating pattern” of behavior that “is indicative of something fundamentally wrong with what’s going on inside your head,” Circuit Court Judge James Fisher added a 33-year suspended prison sentence and 20 years of active probation to the prison sentence.
The investigation into Damien Clark, now 31, began in March 2021 after detectives in Frederick County, Maryland, informed Warrenton police that “a couple in Warrenton, Va. was soliciting their 8-year-old daughter out for sex,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed at the time. Clark impersonated the purported child at one point in a conversation on Snapchat with an individual in Maryland, the affidavit said, and had distributed other images and videos on social media and on file-sharing sites. Clark gave several conflicting explanations for his actions over the course of the investigation and sentencing process.
Warrenton police officers raided Clark’s residence the day after they received information from Maryland detectives and found that Clark doesn’t have a daughter and does not have immediate access to any children, according to a proffer of facts signed by both Clark and prosecutors when Clark pleaded guilty to three felony child pornography charges in November.
At a June 3 sentencing hearing in Fauquier County Circuit Court, Clark testified on the stand that his intention in sharing the video and impersonating a child was “to scam someone” and that his behavior was related to “fantasies.” That appeared to contradict his statements to police, laid out in the proffer of facts, that “he may have sent an image by accident and that he was drunk the night before [police raided his residence].”
Regardless of Clark’s actual reasons for sharing the material and his fictitious relationship with the child depicted in the material he shared, Fisher added sternly that the situation could have escalated and that Clark may have abducted a child if the situation had not been interrupted by police.
“It’s completely depraved,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Owens said during the sentencing hearing of Clark’s actions.
Clark testified at the sentencing hearing that “I am disgusted with myself” and claimed not to be attracted sexually to children, although his defense attorney, public defender Ryan Ruzic, acknowledged that Clark has “urges that he does not choose, but that he needs to choose to fight.” Counseling since his arrest has “brought to [Clark] the reality of the damage that [the distribution of child sexual abuse material] does to children.”
Fisher was unmoved, ruling that the state sentencing guidelines were “wholly inadequate” considering Clark’s specific behavior. He added that he hopes Clark’s inclinations will be “snuffed out” by the 12-year prison sentence along with extensive counseling. The threat of an additional 33 years in prison, if he violates the terms of his release, and stringent probation restrictions on his access to the internet and to children will ensure the safety of the community after he is released, Fisher said.
The March 2021 raid on Clark’s residence led investigators to discover “over 100 additional images and videos” in Clark’s possession depicting child sexual abuse. When questioned by detectives about the material, Clark “said that he trades photos with people and sometimes receives child pornography but that he tries to delete that stuff because it is kind of weird,” according to the proffer of facts.
Months after his arrest, Clark claimed to a mental health professional that someone — not identified in court documents — paid him to distribute child sexual abuse material, according to his testimony in court at the June 3 sentencing hearing. “The guy told me that distributing [the material] to certain individuals, he would pay me some money,” Clark testified on the witness stand. “I was desperate for money, and I was distributing pornography for money.”
But Owens disputed this claim in her closing argument, emphasizing that Clark did not say anything to detectives about being paid to distribute material. Clark, she said, should bear the full consequences of his actions regardless of his claims to have shared material because he was desperate for money.
“I think it’s clear … that’s simply not accurate,” Owens said of Clark’s testimony. “He was not blindly doing this because someone offered him $100.”
She pointed to research that shows a correlation between consumers of child abuse imagery and those individuals engaging in direct sexual abuse of children. And, she pointed out, a psychosexual evaluation, completed as part of the sentencing process, found that Clark had a moderate to high risk of reoffending, even though he had never been convicted of a crime before.
