A Warrenton man died Thursday afternoon after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing near the intersection of Wellington Road and Rollins Ford Road in Bristow, according to Prince William County police.
James Scott Edwards, 36, of Warrenton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was taken after the single-vehicle crash, which happened at about 3:48 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
The preliminary investigation revealed Edwards was traveling east on Wellington Road, approaching Rollins Ford Road, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and then went airborne before coming to rest in a grassy knoll on the opposite side of the road, according to a Prince William County police news release.
Other motorists performed CPR on Edwards until rescue personnel arrived, the release said.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.
Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The cause of the crash remains unknown Friday morning and remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
