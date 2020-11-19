A Warrenton man died Wednesday after he crashed his car into an embankment on the side of a Manassas roadway, apparently after having suffered a medical emergency, according to police.
Scott William McComick, 57, of Warrenton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, located in the 9000 block of Westchester Drive in Manassas, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police officers responded to the area at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, after a passing motorist observed and reported a 2006 Lexus RX400 that had crashed into an embankment along the side of the road, Carr said in a news release.
Because the vehicle was on a state maintained roadway, this incident will be classified as a fatal crash, Carr said.
