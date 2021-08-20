Warrenton man charged with stealing pizzas

A Warrenton man was arrested on Aug. 19 for allegedly stealing pizzas from a Papa John’s delivery driver on the 8000 block of Dizzy Lane in Warrenton.
According to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Monroe, 18, and another “male subject” allegedly approached the delivery driver at the intersection of Dizzy Lane and Black Snake Lane while the driver had stopped to call the intended customer for directions.
“The subjects told the [driver] the house was further up the road from where she had stopped,” the FCSO spokesman continued, and offered to ride with her up the road to find the right house.
Once in the car, “one of the male subjects grabbed the pizza bag… and ran into the [nearby] woods,” said Sgt. Lewis. The driver remained at the scene until Fauquier deputies arrived.
Deputies then deployed a K9 team, said Lewis, which lead them to the 8100 block of Black Snake Lane, where a man in one of the houses matched a description given by the driver. The man “provided false identification but was shortly identified as Sean Monroe.”
Monroe was subsequently arrested and charged with petit larceny, two counts of identity theft, and two counts of providing False ID.
He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond and is set to be tried at the Fauquier General District Court on Oct. 25.
No information has been released about the alleged second “male subject.”
The investigation remains active, said Lewis.
