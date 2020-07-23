A Warrenton man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, said Warrenton Police Department spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller.
She said that Kenneth D. Compton, 30, was arrested within town limits on Thursday, July 23, by Warrenton Police detectives. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, Fuller said.
The investigation began when detectives received information that Compton was in possession of child pornography. A search warrant was executed at an address within the town and evidence was recovered, the spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Det. Mike Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 245 or at mgemmell@warrentonva.gov.
