A Warrenton man who claimed that he had been robbed in a parking lot at Third and Horner streets admitted later that the crime did not happen, Warrenton Police detectives reported in a press release Thursday afternoon. The incident was originally reported on Jan. 18.
Detectives arrested Jaydee Valencerina Dauz, 27, of Warrenton on Jan. 28, charging him with filing a false police report.
The press release stated that surveillance video obtained from businesses in the area showed that no crime had occurred; Dauz admitted in a later interview that the robbery never took place, police said.
