Warrenton man charged with assault and battery

A Warrenton man was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument and smashing her phone to prevent her making a 911 call.
James Basham, 34, has been charged with assault and battery and unlawful use of a telephone, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On the afternoon of Dec. 5, Fauquier sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Kelly Road in Warrenton and spoke with a woman who had “visible signs of injuries,” said Lewis. The woman told deputies that she and Basham had had a verbal argument, during which she told him she would call the police, according to a criminal complaint filed with Basham’s arrest.
Basham allegedly took the woman’s cellphone from her hand and “smashed it on his knee, causing the screen to shatter, and threw it into the Christmas tree,” the complaint said. He then “hit [the woman] in the face and threw her across the living room twice,” the complaint continued. The woman “ran outside for help,” according to the complaint.
Deputies ultimately took Basham into custody and transported him to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, said Lewis.
