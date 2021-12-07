You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrenton man charged with assault and battery

  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A Warrenton man was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument and smashing her phone to prevent her making a 911 call.

photo_ft_news_james basham_120821.jpg

James Basham

James Basham, 34, has been charged with assault and battery and unlawful use of a telephone, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

On the afternoon of Dec. 5, Fauquier sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Kelly Road in Warrenton and spoke with a woman who had “visible signs of injuries,” said Lewis. The woman told deputies that she and Basham had had a verbal argument, during which she told him she would call the police, according to a criminal complaint filed with Basham’s arrest.

Basham allegedly took the woman’s cellphone from her hand and “smashed it on his knee, causing the screen to shatter, and threw it into the Christmas tree,” the complaint said. He then “hit [the woman] in the face and threw her across the living room twice,” the complaint continued. The woman “ran outside for help,” according to the complaint.

Deputies ultimately took Basham into custody and transported him to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, said Lewis.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..