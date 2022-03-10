A Warrenton man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating an infant to the point of hospitalization. Matthew Palmer, 26, faces two felony child abuse charges and is being held at Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, according to Fauquier County sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Steven Lewis.
Authorities learned of the abuse when the victim, a ten-week-old baby, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a skull fracture, Lewis said. Doctors found that the child was suffering from multiple fractures, bruises and other injuries, which they determined to be “non-accidental trauma,” Lewis continued.
An investigation by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services found Palmer to be responsible for the child’s injuries, Lewis said.
WTF???
