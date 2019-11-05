A Warrenton man was charged after an alleged road rage incident on U.S. 29 Monday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Sheetz in Warrenton to investigate “damage to a vehicle stemming from a reported road rage incident on Monday afternoon,” Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
Deputies met the driver of a blue Jeep with a broken driver’s door window in the Sheetz parking lot at 2:05 p.m. Monday.
The man reported to deputies that the incident occurred on Lee Highway (U.S. 29) beginning in Prince William County and ending at a traffic signal at U.S. 29 and Dumfries Road (Route 605) in Fauquier County, according to the news release.
Deputies located the driver of the other vehicle, a red Dodge, at a residence in Warrenton. Deputies also located a witness who followed the Dodge after observing the incident at the Dumfries Road traffic signal, Hartman said.
Both the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Dodge “alleged aggressive driving behaviors while both were driving on southbound Lee Highway/U.S. 29 into Fauquier County,” Hartman said in the news release.
When traffic stopped at the Dumfries Road traffic signal, “the driver of the Dodge exited his vehicle and approached the Jeep” and then “began yelling at the Jeep driver and struck the driver’s window several times with his head causing the window to shatter,” according to the news release.
The Dodge driver, identified as Donald Duncan, 32, of Warrenton, was charged with destruction of property. He was taken before a magistrate and released on a summons to appear in court.
This is the fourth such incident reported on Lee Highway/Rt. 29 in Fauquier County this year, Hartman said.
