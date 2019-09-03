A Warrenton man was arrested Sept. 1, charged with malicious wounding, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and assault and battery. The charges were the result of a hit and run that the victim said was deliberate.
At 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to Springs Road for a possible assault. Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were told that a woman had possibly been hit by a car that had left the scene.
The woman, 21, of Midland, reported that she had been pushed out of a moving car; the right rear tire struck her foot. Hartman said the woman reported that the driver turned the car around and attempted to hit her. She said she had to get out of the way to avoid being hit, he added. The victim was transported to the hospital.
While deputies were responding to the Springs Road scene, said Hartman, additional deputies located the suspect vehicle on Culpeper Street in Warrenton and conducted a traffic stop.
Hartman said the vehicle was driven by William Boston, 33, of Warrenton, and also occupied by Vincent Calvanese, 28, of Manassas and a 17-year-old woman from Remington.
Boston was arrested on three charges and Calvanese was found to be wanted out of Prince William County for probation violation; he was taken into custody, Hartman said.
Petitions will be sought for the 17-year-old for assault and providing false identification to law enforcement, he added.
