A Warrenton man was charged with possession of a scheduled I/II narcotic with the intent to distribute as the result of a traffic stop at 4 p.m. on Thursday August 1, said Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman.
Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force had observed a driver, Richard Green, 40, of Warrenton, who was known to have an outstanding warrant for driving without a valid license. Police searched Green and found multiple baggies of heroin and cash, Hartman said.
The investigation then led to a search warrant for a local motel room used by Green, where additional heroin, methadone and cash were found, Hartman confirmed.
Green was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond at the time of his arrest.
