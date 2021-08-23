Warrenton man arrested on child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Warrenton man was charged on Aug. 20 with six counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to Warrenton Police Department spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller. Cristian Cardenas-Bravo was arrested and is being held at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center with no bond, Fuller said.
She explained that the investigation began when detectives of the Warrenton Police Department who are assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were notified [in July 2021] by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that possible images of child pornography had been shared on the internet. The investigation led to an address in Warrenton.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Warrenton detective, Cardenas had allegedly used Facebook Messenger to upload videos suspected to be child pornography.
Warrenton police officers executed a search warrant at Cardenas’ address in Warrenton on the morning of Aug. 19, the affidavit said, which yielded five cell phones and two “game systems.” A forensic examination of the electronic devices was completed by the Warrenton Police detectives, said Fuller, and resulted in evidence to obtain arrest warrants.
At the time of his arrest, Cardenas was serving a 12-month supervised probation for a July 2020 sexual battery charge, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.