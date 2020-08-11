The Northern Virginia-Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a Warrenton, Va. man on several counts related to child pornography, the Virginia State Police announced in a news release Tuesday.
Andrew D. Krueger, 40, was indicted on the charges July 20, in the Fauquier County Circuit Court, the news release said.
Krueger is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, three felony counts of distribution of child pornography, one felony count of reproducing child pornography, and one felony count of copying, selling or distributing child pornography.
He is currently being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, state police said.
The charges stem from an investigation that was initiated in January 2019 by the Virginia State Police NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force, the news release said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
