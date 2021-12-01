Warrenton man arrested on abduction, assault and firearm charges

A Warrenton man was arrested Nov. 30 after allegedly assaulting a woman, abducting her at gunpoint and forcing her to drive him around.
Dezjon Hayes, 33, has been charged with felony abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, domestic assault and brandishing, according to a criminal complaint filed with his arrest.
On Sunday, Nov. 28, a woman contacted the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office to report that Hayes had abducted her the day before, according to Lt. Steven Lewis. The woman told the deputy that on Saturday, Nov. 27, she texted Hayes, but he never responded to the message. Instead, he was waiting for her when she got home, said Lewis.
Lewis said that when the woman pulled up to her Meetze Road residence, Hayes came out and began yelling at her about his vehicle. Hayes then pushed her, Lewis continued, “and then ordered her to take him to his vehicle. As Hayes was yelling, the victim attempted to talk, and Hayes struck her with a closed fist and told her to drive.” According to the complaint, he also took away her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.
Once inside the car, Hayes pulled a handgun, and held the firearm to her side to force her to drive, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman drove for approximately two hours, at one point stopping to purchase gas. “While she was pumping gas into her vehicle,” Haynes concealed his face with a mask, the affidavit said. The woman told deputies that she “feared for her life.”
Lewis added, “While the victim was driving and trying to talk with Hayes, the victim made all attempts to try and locate a law enforcement officer. The victim later admitted herself to a local hospital for chest pains and was treated.”
After the woman reported the incident, law enforcement officers made “numerous attempts” to contact Haynes via phone on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, but he refused to cooperate, according to the affidavit.
Warrants were eventually obtained for Haynes, and in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, detectives and patrol deputies located Haynes leaving a Meetze Road residence and arrested him, Lewis said. He remains in custody at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
