A driver who allegedly drove off after hitting a school bus Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run, driving under the influence, driving with no operator’s license and no insurance, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus driver and at least one other person were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 12:17 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a Fauquier County School bus. The bus was traveling into Warrenton from Meetze Road when it was struck on the right side by a red Ford Escape SUV coming from Walker Drive. The man driving the SUV fled the scene after striking the bus, said Hartman.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the SUV was located on U.S. 17 north of Warrenton near Moffett Drive; the vehicle was registered to a Fredericksburg address, said Hartman. Deputies used K-9s to begin tracking the suspect.
Hartman said that an investigation revealed the possible identity of the driver and soon led deputies to a residence on Woodley Heights Drive north of Warrenton, where they arrested Calvin Allen Minor, 31, of Warrenton.
Minor was held on a $5,000 secured bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.