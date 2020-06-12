A Warrenton man was arrested Friday, June 12 for his alleged role in a sextortion scheme involving minor children, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia.
According to court documents, Filippo Parlagreco, 35, allegedly sought and obtained via social media sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old minor. He allegedly threatened to disseminate the images if the minor did not produce more, and then shared sexually explicit images of the minor with others via encrypted messaging applications, said the release.
As alleged in the complaint, law enforcement identified the minor victim after another minor victim notified the police that the defendant had posted photos of her undressed on a social media application without her consent, and demanded additional images from her as a condition of taking the photos down, said the release.
Parlagreco is charged with sexual exploitation of children. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. (Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, said the press release.)
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to “locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims,” said the press release. More information about Project Safe Childhood is available at www.justice.gov/psc.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and James A. Dawson, special agent in charge, Criminal Division, FBI Washington Field Office, announced the arrest. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendelynn Bills is prosecuting the case, according to the release.
This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, composed of FBI agents and local, state and federal partners.
