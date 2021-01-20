It’s not a final drawing. It’s not even a first draft. But Warrenton Town Council members got a peek last week at what the 1st Street parking lot could look like after a major makeover.
Charity Furness of Experience Old Town Warrenton presented some rough ideas to council members at their meeting Jan. 12, and council members seemed intrigued with the idea. They gave the nod for Furness to pursue funding ideas for a formal design and eventually, construction.
Virginia Main Street provided the visionary services at no cost through Frazier Associates, said Furness.
The project – if money could be found for it -- would create a natural gateway to the farmers market, a permanent outdoor dining space and a flexible area that could be used for art and entertainment. It would provide a community gathering place adjacent to Town Hall and the Warrenton Visitor Center.
The initial drawing shows 1st Street permanently closed to traffic. A bandstand is sketched in behind Town Hall, creating a plaza for concerts and other events.
Furness said that Experience Old Town Warrenton could apply for local and state grant funding -- including Virginia Main Street's Downtown Investment Grant -- to assist in funding the project. Many grants require local municipality matches due to the nature of the improvements, she said. At this time, there is no cost estimate available.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said Monday night that he’s been dreaming of something like this for Warrenton for years. “I think it’s a wonderful idea,” he said. “We need public spaces that are well integrated into the shopping districts, throughout the town.”
He recalled talking with Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer during the early days of the renovation of the town hall at 21 Main St. “We both looked out at the corner and agreed this would be a great space for a plaza.” He admitted that the corner in question – at 1st Street and Main – is currently a dysfunctional intersection for both pedestrians and motorists alike.
The idea to turn it into a public space – a “lingering” space, as Nevill called it – is a great one, he said. “This is without surveys or site plans, but I think it’s a project that can and should come to fruition.”
He said that now, everything happens on Main Street, but projects like this can entice people to explore more of the area. “It could create opportunities for lots of other businesses.”
Nevill acknowledged that once the project is examined more closely, complications like drainage and storm management will surely arise. But he said he’d like to see the plan included in the town’s Capital Improvement Plan. “It would be a wise investment.”
He also cited EOTW’s pursuit of grants, and the possibility of public private partnerships. “I can see the enthusiasm building for something like this. Some people have been saying we should make Main Street into a pedestrian mall, but this is a perfect solution. It’s a new concept for what Main Street could be.”
Town Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2) is enthusiastic about the idea too. He said he’s seen similar concepts work well in other communities, including Boulder, Colorado and Williamsburg, Virginia. “I like the idea of taking a narrow street like 1st Street and making a sort of pedestrian mall. We need more creative spaces in the downtown area, where people can park their car and spend some time.”
Semple pointed out that the town’s comprehensive plan shows the value of small parklets -- walkable, landscaped areas. “Connecting every street from Horner Street to Main Street isn’t necessary. I think it’s a good idea to limit vehicle traffic on some streets to make room for some public spaces.”
He added that he is in favor of spaces that allow people to sit and eat outside. “Every successful downtown has a strong collection of restaurants. Restaurants are fundamental to the success of downtown areas.”
He also floated the idea of spaces that could allow for small pop-up markets throughout the week, rather than just one big farmers market on Saturdays.
Nevill said he’s eager to build on the success of Roll Out Warrenton, a plan that allowed restaurants to expand their seating outside, in parking spaces on Main Street. “People have really loved it. They’ve told me that they want it to stay. During this very difficult year, it has been wonderful to be a part of something so positive and uplifting.”
