The Town of Warrenton has announced the following holiday refuse schedules: 

For Lee-Jackson Day, Friday, Jan. 17: 

Monday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 14: Regular refuse collection 

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Recycling 

Thursday, Jan. 16: Thursday and Friday’s refuse collection 

Friday: Holiday, no refuse collection 

For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20: 

Monday, Jan. 20: Holiday, no refuse collection 

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Monday and Tuesday’s refuse collection 

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Recycling 

Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24: Regular refuse collection 

 

