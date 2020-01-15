The Town of Warrenton has announced the following holiday refuse schedules:
For Lee-Jackson Day, Friday, Jan. 17:
Monday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 14: Regular refuse collection
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Recycling
Thursday, Jan. 16: Thursday and Friday’s refuse collection
Friday: Holiday, no refuse collection
For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20:
Monday, Jan. 20: Holiday, no refuse collection
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Monday and Tuesday’s refuse collection
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Recycling
Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24: Regular refuse collection
