The Town of Warrenton has announced the following holiday refuse schedules:

For Lee-Jackson Day, Friday, Jan. 17:

Monday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 14: Regular refuse collection

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Recycling

Thursday, Jan. 16: Thursday and Friday’s refuse collection

Friday: Holiday, no refuse collection

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20:

Monday, Jan. 20: Holiday, no refuse collection

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Monday and Tuesday’s refuse collection

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Recycling

Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24: Regular refuse collection

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.