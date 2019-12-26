Wednesday, Jan. 1 is a town of Warrenton holiday.
Monday, Dec. 30: Regular refuse collection
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Regular refuse collection
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020: Holiday, with no refuse collection
Thursday, Jan. 2: Regular refuse collection (also recycling pick up)
Friday, Jan 2: Regular refuse collection
For anyone wishing to dispose of their refuse at the county landfill it is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash collection sites in New Baltimore, Catlett, Marshall, Markham and Morrisville are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The landfill site and all collection sites are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve, all sites are open for a half day.
(2) comments
This is the Fauquier Times. It appears that it's me who is discombobulated. I mistakenly put that Monday is a town holiday. It's Wednesday, of course. The article about refuse collection is fixed now.
"Monday, Jan. 1 is a town of Warrenton holiday"
No wonder the Town of Warrenton is getting so discombobulated. The rest of the world celebrates January 1st on Wednesday in 2020.
