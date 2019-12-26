2020 for web

Wednesday, Jan. 1 is a town of Warrenton holiday. 

  • Monday, Dec. 30: Regular refuse collection 

  • Tuesday, Dec. 31: Regular refuse collection  

  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020: Holiday, with no refuse collection 

  • Thursday, Jan. 2: Regular refuse collection (also recycling pick up) 

  • Friday, Jan 2: Regular refuse collection 

For anyone wishing to dispose of their refuse at the county landfill it is open seven days a week, a.m. to 3 p.m.  

Trash collection sites in New Baltimore, Catlett, Marshall, Markham and Morrisville are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The landfill site and all collection sites are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve, all sites are open for a half day. 

(2) comments

rearl Staff
rearl

This is the Fauquier Times. It appears that it's me who is discombobulated. I mistakenly put that Monday is a town holiday. It's Wednesday, of course. The article about refuse collection is fixed now.

Concerned citizen
Concerned citizen

"Monday, Jan. 1 is a town of Warrenton holiday"

No wonder the Town of Warrenton is getting so discombobulated. The rest of the world celebrates January 1st on Wednesday in 2020.

