The Warrenton Farmers Market will debut a winter market starting Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Warrenton Community Center. The market represents a county-town partnership; the community center 430 East Shirley Ave. in Warrenton is a county parks and recreation facility.
Market hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday until March 20. Twenty vendors will utilize the upper parking lot and the Community Center building. To ensure safe and social distancing, only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed into the building at a time. Masks are required indoors.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that vendors are looking forward to the new market. Dustin White of Abundant Acres Farm said, “We are excited about the opportunity the winter market presents to be able to understand the needs of the community and what our produce market customers are going to want during the regular market season. We already know what our hot sauce customers are waiting for! This is a great opportunity for small farms and businesses in the area to stay connected for a longer period of time and to solidify the customer relationships that keep small businesses thriving.”
Abundant Acres Farm grows produce at the Fauquier Education Farm as part of the Farm Incubator Program. White sells hot sauce made from the farm's own peppers, as well as fresh produce (in season) and eggs, jams, jellies and fruit butters made by his wife Brittany.
The offerings at the winter market will include produce, meat, microgreens, kombucha, take-and-bake foods and made-to-order hot foods, as well as a rotation of guest vendors with artisan items.
Schaeffer said, "When we think about the pandemic and health, the farmer’s market is a key puzzle piece; access to fresh locally grown food benefits our health and supports our vital local food chain for years to come. It also helps our economic health as a community by supporting our agricultural businesses. The county partnering with us on this effort will ensure this resource continues to be available through the winter months."
For the most up to date information, those interested may visit www.warrentona.gov or the Warrenton Farmers Market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.