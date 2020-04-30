Building on the success of the town of Warrenton’s Saturday drive-thru Famers Market, Fauquier County and Town of Warrenton officials announced the expansion of the market to the municipal parking lot located at the corner of Lee and Ashby streets.
The expanded market will begin May 9 and will operate from 8 a.m. to noon, like the rest of the market, which encompasses the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th street parking lots. Shoppers enter at 2nd Street and proceed through all four parking lots. Everyone must drive through the market; walk-ins are not allowed and shoppers must stay in their cars.
Those who would like to purchase items from the drive-thru market are asked to order ahead so vendors can have orders ready. The list of vendors may be found here.
For the new extended section of the market, potential shoppers will enter from Lee Street, entering at the lower level entrance next to the Adult Detention Center. No entry will be allowed from the Franklin Street side of the lot.
County Administrator Paul McCulla said that law enforcement personnel will be on hand to direct traffic.
No parking will be allowed in the lot Saturday morning. It is anticipated that there will be enough vendors to fill both levels of the parking lot, though an exact number of vendors is still to be determined, said McCulla. “The number will be dependent on social distancing requirements and car stacking requirements,” he said.
McCulla added, “I am thankful to [Warrenton Town Manager] Brandie Schaeffer and the Town of Warrenton for their efforts in working with the county to provide space for additional vendors to participate in the drive-thru Famers Market, which will afford needed income to businesses that have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.”
Schaeffer commented on the expansion, saying: “The town is excited to work with the county on an expansion. Coming together adds a new dynamic and furthers the efforts for access to local and nutritious food, while also doing our part to support agribusiness during this difficult time.”
