The Warrenton Town Council on June 14 delayed a decision to vote on a proposed ordinance that would require a special event permit in advance of “organized public gatherings” in parks, on sidewalks or other public spaces.
The proposed ordinance was contentious because it would require an application fee of $100 for the permit, which would cover seven days of gatherings, either consecutive or spread out over weeks or months. A new application fee would be required after each batch of seven gatherings.
The Warrenton Police Department is working with the town attorney in advance of the council’s July 12 meeting to come up with a plan to waive fees for groups exercising their constitutional rights, including free speech. Town staff would review applications and issue permits.
“The protection of our citizens’ constitutional rights we, as police officers, have been sworn to uphold, and it is very important we do just that,” said Mike Kochis, Warrenton Chief of Police.
The special event permit would be required for parades, street closures and “sidewalk gatherings” of 15 or more people and park events of more than 200 people.
After listening to a handful of residents explain that the fee was too high for small groups exercising their right to free speech in a peaceful way, the council decided to consult with the town attorney and return to the question next month.
Five representatives of organizations that co-sponsor the Black Lives Matter Vigils for Action, held every Saturday morning in downtown Warrenton, addressed council members at the June 14 meeting. The BLM speakers worried the application fee for the grassroots group was prohibitively high; the fees would add up to about $750 for a year of weekly vigils. Since the vigil is scheduled for every Saturday, the application and fee would be due every seven weeks, as proposed June 14.
“Thank you for working with us the past two years to ensure our constitutional rights to express our political beliefs in a safe and orderly manner,” Scott Christian testified. He is with the Northern Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
Christian praised the council for its work but said the $100 application fee should be waived for groups like the BLM protesters. That’s too much for the BLM group of about 40 people, he said. He said the group never blocks traffic or requires police resources, as they stand peacefully holding signs with phrases like “Black Lives Matter” or pictures of Black people who have died at the hands of police.
The vigils began after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by police in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Jon Trevathan, with the Piedmont Race Amity Project, said that Warrenton’s proposed ordinance was patterned after a similar ordinance in Manassas. However, Warrenton’s proposed ordinance leaves out a crucial element, he said. In Manassas, he said, the application fee does not apply unless the gathering requires a “public safety plan.”
The proposed Warrenton ordinance requires a public safety plan to be on file if there is a potential for traffic disruptions, danger to pedestrians or “any other factors bearing on the safety, order and accessibility of streets and sidewalks.” The application fee, Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis said, is to reimburse the town for the staff time to create a public safety action plan.
There is already a plan on file for the Black Lives Matters vigils that requires one police officer to be present, Kochis said. The protesters do not pay a fee for the officer’s time because the BLM protesters are exercising their constitutionally protected right to meet peaceably and exercise their free speech rights. Court rulings establish that right.
Even if a revised draft ordinance allowed for groups to apply for a waiver, if the application or safety plan needed to be revised, the protesters could face a fee, Kochis said.
The BLM speakers all said their group was peaceful and posed no safety hazards. “We come together from six non-partisan groups to bear witness to the need for racial justice,” said Barbara Amster, a BLM organizer and member of the League of Women Voters of Prince William-Fauquier Area.
“We’re pastors, priests, teachers, students, small business owners and many others who assemble peacefully to stand up for decency and equal treatment under the law,” she testified.
The Warrenton group receives no funding from national groups or from anyone outside the vigil, Amster said, which makes the necessity of paying $750 annually a “crushing burden.”
Another speaker, Jean Boenish, testified that she had experience in coordinating parachuting events with multiple law enforcement and emergency services agencies in West Virginia. As a result, she said, she was very familiar with permitting practices. She urged the council to avoid lumping events such as the BLM vigils into the same “special events” category as parades or other large events that could shut down streets or cause other disruptions.
The proposed ordinance would require that an application and fee be filed with the town at least five business days in advance of a sidewalk gathering of 15 to 200 people and at least 14 business days in advance for a parade, street closure, park gathering, or sidewalk gathering of more than 200 people. Kochis said he hoped large groups would work with the town more than 14 business days in advance.
The proposed ordinance, once approved, would replace the memorandum that currently applies to planned gatherings on public sidewalks, streets and parks.
The existing memorandum says event applicants will receive an estimate of expenses related to their application within 30 days of the town receiving an application. However, municipalities are not allowed to charge groups who are exercising their constitutional rights, like the Black Lives Matter protesters.
No application is required for organized gatherings of 14 or fewer people on streets or sidewalks or fewer than 200 people in a park. Also exempt are spontaneous gatherings, funeral processions or government activities.
