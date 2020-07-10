A Warrenton couple is suing two Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies over a September 2019 incident during which they were arrested following an argument outside their home about their daughter’s softball game.
Gregory and Carla Drew filed the lawsuit July 2 in federal court. The 14-page complaint alleges that two deputies committed “unreasonable seizure, unreasonable search, and excessive force” in connection with their arrest, which occurred after the couple argued over whether their “daughter should have caught a softball during a softball game.”
The complaint names Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy Sheriff C.T. Irby as one of the defendants. The other deputy is not identified.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has referred the matter to the Virginia Division of Risk Management, a division of the Virginia Department of the Treasury that represents public entities in legal cases, according to a statement issued Thursday by the sheriff’s office.
“[T]he sheriff’s office will defer to that agency’s guidance,” the statement said.
The Drews' complaint listed 12 causes of action against the deputies. The lawsuit says the couple returned home with their two daughters after a softball tournament and, while unloading their truck, “entered into an argument related to their daughter's performance on her team. Their differences gave rise to a quarrel with raised voices,” which prompted a neighbor to call the sheriff’s office.
The complaint goes on to allege that Irby, who responded to the call, had a non-confrontational conversation with the couple but became agitated when Carla Drew asked him which neighbor called the sheriff’s office.
The complaint alleges Irby pushed Gregory Drew into a wall and used a stun gun on him. The lawsuit also alleges Irby pointed the stun gun at Carla Irby and entered the Drews’ home without consent or “reasonable cause.”
The couple were arrested and charged with resisting arrest in connection with the incident, but the charges were dismissed Jan. 3, 2020, according to court records.
The complaint states the couple were taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center after their arrests and alleges an unidentified deputy inappropriately touched Carla Drew during a body search.
The complaint states that Gregory Drew was not searched, and that a later search of Carla Drew by a female officer produced nothing.
The lawsuit says the couple suffered emotional distress as a result of the arrest and body search.
“As a result of Deputy Irby's actions complained of herein, [Gregory] Drew has suffered physical injury,” the complaint states, “and both Drews have suffered humiliation, embarrassment and severe emotional distress, not in the least at having been abused in front of their children.”
Neither Gregory nor Carla Drew had been charged criminally in a Fauquier County court before the incident.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees and other court costs, according to Alexandria attorney Victor Glasberg who is representing the Drews.
“The amount of damages is exclusively for the jury to decide,” Glasberg said Friday.
Glasberg said he has sent a letter to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office requesting the name of the unidentified deputy listed in the complaint.
The sheriff’s office has yet to file a motion in response to the lawsuit, but Glasberg said he expects the agency to file a motion to dismiss. The case has yet to be assigned a hearing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.