The Town of Warrenton will be putting up signs in public parks this week, reminding residents about the importance of social distancing. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that as the issues surrounding COVID-19 evolve, the Town of Warrenton continues to recommend adherence to all guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Health Department.
She said, “The town recognizes the complex challenge of our residents waking up to a new reality of restricted activities. As our daily lives change, people will want to be outdoors and will use open outdoor areas of parks and trails to keep healthy — physically and mentally — and to provide activities for kids who suddenly have no school and unlimited time without being able to hang with friends.
“One proven way to flatten the curve is by physical distancing — keeping 6 feet or more from other individuals and taking precautions to wash hands, refrain from being in enclosed spaces with other people, disinfect surfaces and other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. We have already taken the step to close playgrounds, despite guidance from CDC.”
She added, “This is a fluid and evolving situation and we are working to respond daily in ways that further the health and safety of our residents.”
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors member Chris Butler (Lee District) said Tuesday that after hearing concerns “expressed by folks visiting our parks and trails, I am asking all users to respect public property. Places like Crockett Park, the Greenway, playgrounds and trails are being used daily, with so many at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am glad citizens are getting out of the house and exercising and want to promote that, but please do not discard your trash -- cigarette butts, water bottles or even dog waste on the ground. Please carry a bag with you to collect your trash and dog waste and discard it in a trash receptacle.”
He also cautioned residents to “be alert in residential areas for children playing or bike riding.
“These are unprecedented times, but as a community if we all do our part to maintain public property, we can all enjoy it safely. Also remember to wash your hands, maintain the recommended social distancing of 6 feet and stay in if you are sick.”
