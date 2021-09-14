Warrenton council seeks ways to re-establish curbside glass recycling

The Fauquier County landfill still accepts glass recycling, but the town of Warrenton public works department stopped picking up glass at residents’ curbs this year. Town council members said Tuesday that they want to find a way to reinstate the program, citing displeasure about the change expressed by many of their constituents.
The frustration over changes to the town’s curbside pickup program is part of a much broader situation. In 2018, China announced it would stop importing materials to recycle, leaving much of the world scrambling to find other markets for its recyclables.
Recycling has traditionally been a source of net revenue for localities like Warrenton and Fauquier, as companies – based largely in China – would buy raw materials to recycle and re-sell to manufacturers. “More recently,” said a 2020 Warrenton public works report, “[recycling] has become another built-in cost for taxpayers to pick up due to a host of market changes.”
Even without the shock that China’s decision had on the global market, the report said, “our recycling program has become outdated and is financially unsustainable.”
The end to the curbside pickup of glass was one of several “efficiencies” enacted by the town’s public works department since last year. Glass collected at residents’ curbs often came to the county landfill broken, endangering the county workers who sort the materials by hand and forcing large amounts of the glass to be discarded as regular trash, said public works director Frank Cassidy at a work session Tuesday.
Other “efficiencies” include the move to reusable plastic recycling bins — the blue bags previously used for curbside recycling pickup had to be discarded each time, adding waste and $12,500 in annual costs to the program — and ceasing to pick up trash and recycling at commercial properties that produce waste beyond a typical residence.
Those other changes have been more-or-less manageable, said council members Tuesday, although some longtime town residents are frustrated by alterations to what they’ve come to expect over the years. The glass issue, however, has been more of a sticking point.
“At this point it’s not acceptable,” said Councilman Sean Polster (At-large) of the cessation of the glass pickup program. He said that, in the future, public works programs should not be altered without a vote from the town council. “It just seems like it wasn’t working on the county end … and somehow this decision was made on a lower level.”
“I am fully supportive of us finding a way to collect glass,” said Polster. He said, however, that it doesn’t necessarily need to be a curbside-pickup program, pointing to a new Alexandria glass recycling program that utilizes drop-off points around the city.
Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4) pressed Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer about the decision-making process that led to ending the glass pickup program; Schaeffer said that she would provide the council with documentation of that process.
“The policy directive [in 2020], as staff understood it, was to look for efficiencies and best management practices,” said Schaeffer, and the cessation of the glass curbside program was a part of that effort. “We were working to get into compliance with [the memorandum of understanding with the county landfill] and also working to make it safer and more efficient for them.”
Schaeffer suggested that the council form a committee to coordinate business between the town public works department and the county landfill. That could avoid future misunderstandings between town staff and the council, she said.
Mayor Carter Nevill praised the Fauquier County government for finding markets for the county’s recyclables at a time when many localities across the country had ended their recycling programs altogether after China’s 2018 decision. “While other communities were just giving up on it, the county went out and found a [solution],” said Nevill.
The public works department’s decision to stop picking up glass recyclables at curbsides was well-intentioned, he said. “There was no intent to cause harm or a problem for us. I think it’s a matter of adapting to a changing landscape.”
