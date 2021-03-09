Warrenton council members explore possibility of speed cameras in school zones

After Fauquier County supervisors recently adopted an ordinance allowing the use of automatic cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones, Warrenton Town Council members expressed openness to a similar program in school zones within town limits. No formal proposal has yet been made to start the program in town, however.
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis gave a presentation to town council members at a work session Tuesday morning, explaining the council could adopt fines of up to $100 for vehicles caught traveling 10 m.p.h. or more over the school-zone speed limit.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office contracted with a private company to install and maintain the cameras at schools in the county; the company will take a $25 commission of each fine issued, with the remaining $75 going to the county treasurer.
The town of Warrenton could choose to pursue a similar contract, Kochis said, which would avoid putting significant administrative burdens on the police department.
Still, under current Virginia law, a police officer must review each photo of potential violations before a fine is issued, he explained. Additionally, signs would be posted at each school zone notifying motorists of the presence of a camera and citations could be contested in court.
Mayor Carter Nevill set the tone for the discussion among council members, trying to balance the desire to improve school safety with the perception that the cameras could be used to generate revenue for the town.
“The optics would be there’s an incentive to profit,” Nevill said, especially by using a private contractor. Nevill said he would like to see the parameters of the program set as narrowly as possible – with the cameras only operating while school zone lights are flashing – to focus on improving safety.
After receiving assurance from the police chief that people would not be fined for going the non-school-zone speed limit on a day when school was not in session, for instance, Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4), a former sheriff’s deputy, expressed support for the idea. “As we talk more about walkability [in the comprehensive plan] … I see this as more of a safety issue than a revenue project,” he said.
Councilman Sean Polster (at-large) expressed more skepticism. “If this is for safety, I think we should do it. But I kind of see it as a money grab. … There’s an incentive for the company to issue more tickets, and I think that’s wrong,” he said.
Ultimately, council members agreed to explore the idea further. Kochis said he would give council members current data about speeding in town school zones and gather more details about a potential speed-camera program in Warrenton.
Nevill summed up the discussion: “It should not ever be something that is perceived – or moved forward as – a revenue generating procedure.”
Warrenton currently has four school zones on: Waterloo Road (Fauquier High School), Waterloo Street (Warrenton Middle School), East Shirley Avenue (Taylor Middle School) and Broadview Avenue (Highland School).
Brumfield Elementary School, Bradley Elementary School, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School and St. James’ Episcopal School do not currently have school zones on their respective streets.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
