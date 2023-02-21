Warrenton Town Councilman James Hartman arrived home from work Wednesday, Feb. 15, to find trash strewn across his yard. The garbage was, he believes, part of an ongoing effort to intimidate him because of his views on the Amazon data center in Warrenton.
In recent months, he had received threatening emails, found letters stuffed into his mailbox at home and been subjected to insults on social media. People placed anti-Amazon signs in his neighbors’ yards without their permission, he said.
Hartman traces it all back to the emotional and often rancorous debate over whether to grant Amazon Web Services a special use permit to build a data center on Blackwell Road in Warrenton. After an eight-hour council meeting that lasted into the predawn hours of Feb. 15, the council voted 4-3 to approve the permit.
Hartman voted in favor of the data center, as did fellow council members Heather Sutphin, Brett Hamby and Jay Heroux, all of whom said they faced some degree of angry fallout for their views.
The meeting was held in the auditorium at Fauquier High School to accommodate a crowd of about 400 people, most of whom seemed to be passionately against the data center.
Between the two public hearings in front of the town council, more than 200 people testified about their fear of data center noise, the possible health concerns for those living near the huge building, the inappropriateness of having a data center at the gateway to their small town, and the feeling that approving one data could open the door to many more. Most of the speakers stated their cases forcefully but avoided personal attacks on council members.
And council members who wound up in the “yes” camp said they had productive conversations with residents while the Amazon application moved through the SUP process.
But Hartman said the pressure had been building for weeks and “By the 14th, the craziness had boiled over, as far as I was concerned.”
Some in the audience angrily yelled at council members during the meeting. “I don’t even have words to describe it, the ugliness,” Hartman said.“What kind of mentality is it when you think you are going to sway someone’s opinion when you treat people that way? It’s disgusting.”
Councilwoman Heather Sutphin’s anger at the anti-data center “bullies,” as she called them, boiled over more than once at council meetings leading up to the vote. She said she was harassed and misunderstood. “I can’t eat in town, can’t shop in town. I’m afraid my car is going to be vandalized… I have a job to do, I have a husband to take care of.”
Sutphin participated in the Feb. 14 meeting remotely because she was ill. “People have accused me of not being sick the other night,” she said. “They call me a coward and say I was afraid to face the crowd. If I try to explain what’s happening, people say I’m just ‘playing the victim.’
“The hate mail has been coming in like crazy. None of these people even know me. I’m just shocked.”
Sutphin shared a few of the emails she received. Below are a few excerpts:
“I wish there were words strong enough to convey what I think of you folks. ‘Traitor,’ ‘treacherous,’ ‘unworthy,’ ‘unethical,’ ‘contemptuous,’ and ‘odious’ all come to mind, but they really don't communicate the depths of my feelings.”
“Not only are you a sell out, but you weren't even courageous enough to come and face the town last night.”
“You are not a victim: You are the selfish, irresponsible public official who is victimizing hundreds of people in your district and thousands more in Warrenton. You are the villain in this situation and your vote alone will destroy the peace of innocent people who trusted you.”
Councilmen Brett Hamby and Jay Heroux say any negative attacks they have experienced have been mostly in the form of angry emails.
“We’re taking a beating,” Hamby said the afternoon of Feb. 15. “The attacks are like nothing I’ve ever seen. I don’t even know how to describe it. There have been some physical threats.”
Hamby was especially angry at the abuse residents poured onto Mayor Carter Nevill. “And he didn’t even have a vote! People have been boycotting his store, speaking bad about him. Carter is Mr. Warrenton. He loves this town.”
Council members say Amazon application met the requirements of the zoning ordinance
“People are villainizing us,” Hamby continued.“If this was a government data center, they wouldn’t have to provide a site plan, we’d get no revenue. Think about that. This is the best deal we could get for Warrenton.”
He emphasized that Amazon agreed to every accommodation the council laid out.“They were going to spend $200,000 on trees to screen the data center. We asked them to double it. They did.”
Hamby said that he and Heroux drove to every data center in Prince William County and did not hear the noise that many people here worry about.
Heroux said his vote — and he believes the votes of the other three council members who voted yes – were largely based on two points:
The Amazon application met the requirements of the town’s special use permit ordinance.
Property owners have the right to use their land as they see fit as long as they adhere to the town’s zoning ordinance and other local regulations.
“What people don’t realize is that we can’t just turn down an SUP application because people don’t like it,” Heroux said. Under the zoning ordinance covering special use permits, (11-3.10.3. Evaluation Criteria; Issues for Consideration) there are 32 criteria. Legally, Heroux said, if an applicant meets those criteria, the town council must approve the special use permit.
Heroux acknowledged that the application changed significantly during the review process. “Amazon was hearing that people were concerned the building was not fitting in with Warrenton, so they changed it to a brick veneer. It has windows. It looks a lot like the WARF. The changes were in response to people’s concerns… It’s a dialogue with the property owner.”
According to Heroux’s review, Amazon’s application was complete and met the necessary criteria for approval. However, he said, the town could have done a better job of explaining that to residents.
“The last six months on the council I have learned so much. I didn’t understand zoning before. Most people don’t understand what goes into running the town,” Heroux said. “Data centers are not something many people have ever walked into. It may have been a concept that was hard to get their heads around,” he said.
Hartman said that early in the process of considering the Amazon application, he was prepared to deny the special use permit, but as the months passed, he believed Amazon had come through with every accommodation the town requested, in good faith, and had alleviated his concerns. “When they were going to build the transmission towers, I was a ‘no.’ I didn’t want that here.”
But as he saw that threat recede and was convinced that Warrenton’s noise ordinance would protect residents against the loud buzzing that some data centers emit,he decided that data centers were an acceptable use for the industrial zoned parcel.
Sutphin said she too planned to vote “no” until the final few weeks before the vote. She said she visited many data centers before deciding. “The more places I visited, the more I saw that the things they were saying weren’t true,” she said of the data center’s opponents.
All the council members who voted in favor of Amazon’s special use permit say they have received numerous emails, texts, notes and cards saying “thank you” for withstanding the anti-data-center pressure and for voting yes. “People say they know it was a tough decision but can see the positives,” Heroux said.
“Everybody has their point of view,” Heroux said. “I don’t dismiss them. People say this ripped us apart. It didn’t rip us apart, but we definitely had a spat. The question is, ‘What does it take to get us back together?’”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
