A ceremony last week celebrated 20 graduates of the Warrenton Police Department’s Community Police Academy, a program designed to help members of the public gain an in-depth understanding of community law enforcement. As much as the June 28 event was about recognizing those 20 people, the evening was equally filled with praise for the broader departmental reforms implemented since early 2020, when Chief Michael Kochis was hired by Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
Kochis “came to Warrenton with a vision for a police department that will better serve, better protect, with greater transparency,” said Taryn Weaver, a graduate of this year’s community academy. (The inaugural program was held last year.) Weaver said she learned a lot about policing during the seven-week academy, joking that she was disappointed to learn that some of her favorite TV shows don’t represent the realities of law enforcement. “It’s a lot that they have to go through,” she said of police officers.
But what struck her the most was what she said is the trust that the department has built with the community. Weaver recalled spending the day riding in a patrol vehicle with Cpl. Shaver as part of the program. They pulled into a neighborhood and kids were playing outside. Weaver said that she expected that the kids might run away. Instead, they ran up to the patrol car with smiles and questions. “You got girl police officers?” one girl asked when she saw Weaver, whom Shaver introduced as his “partner” for the day. “She was so excited to see a Black female sitting in the front seat of the cruiser,” Weaver said.
Deputy Chief Tim Carter grew up in the area and has served with the Warrenton Police Department for more than three decades. Thirty years ago, he said, officers often tried to build relationships with community members but “a lot of times we were putting [the effort] out there and it didn’t come back.” The past two years — and the community academy in particular, which he emphasized was made possible by the work of volunteer coordinator Betty Compton — are proof that substantive relationship-building is possible, he said. He is close to being able to retire, he added, but “Why would I leave? It’s a great time. It’s great things going on.”
The Warrenton Police Department has been recognized for putting in place several significant programs aimed at increasing transparency and trust in the community.
- Guardian Score: Late in 2021 a Guardian Score program was put in place. The program uses customer satisfaction surveys to gauge how well Warrenton Police Department officers are interacting with the public. When a WPD officer has an interaction with the public – a traffic stop, for instance, or a call at a resident’s home – the officer gives a business card to the resident with a QR code that is unique to the officer. The resident can use the QR code to fill out a survey. The officer is scored on: the ability to explain “why;” listening skills; fairness; professionalism; and the ability to explain next steps. The results are captured on a dashboard that is accessible to every officer, supervisor and commander in the WPD. After a 90-day pilot program, the department had a score of 4.98 out of 5.
- Rolling Roll Call: Roll Call happens at the beginning of every shift, said Fuller, at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It involves about four officers, including a sergeant who takes the lead. Officers use the time to learn where they’ll be working for the day, get updates on policy changes and notices about things to look out for. In May of 2021, daily Roll Call was taken on the road, moving to different public spaces in the town in order to be more visible and encourage residents to see officers at work in their community. Kochis said that the rolling Roll Call is “not just about engaging the community, but about involving them.”
- Community Focus Group: During the summer of 2020, Kochis and several of his officers held focus groups at different locations in the town to meet residents, answer questions and address their concerns. The groups were held at local parks and welcomed local residents to attend. The discussions tackled racial profiling, the Community Policing Act and other timely topics.
“Trust can be a bit complex,” said Kochis, “and it doesn’t happen overnight. … We need to begin by understanding how we see each other. And to understand that we have to understand how we see ourselves.”
He said that he hopes programs like the community academy will help foster empathy from both police officers and the community they serve. He encouraged law enforcement officers to see themselves not only as a “thin blue line” against disorder, but also as “a thread through our communities.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said that initiatives like the community academy have made Warrenton a safer and more desirable place to live. “Shouting and judgement are a cancer to dialogue and discourse, he said, and “no community can be safe where this is the norm.” Participants in the academy “are contributing diversity to our discourse,” he said. “Warrenton is made better because policing here is a true partnership.”
