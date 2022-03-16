Warrenton Town Council has committed to using $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to pay for improvements to the Warrenton dam and local parks and considered the possibility of using the remaining funds for employee pay raises or new hiring.
The town council met last Tuesday, March 8 for a work session to discuss the allocation of $10.4 million the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act – a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by U.S. Congress in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act included billions in aid for state and local governments. Local governments need to allocate the money by the end of 2024 and spend the funds by the end of 2026 or return it to the federal government.
By far, the largest expenditure of ARPA funds in Warrenton, $4.5 million, will go toward improving the dam at the Warrenton Reservoir. The dam was recently reclassified by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation as a “high hazard” dam based on new state guidance. High hazard dams are those that would cause “probable loss of life or serious economic damage” if the dam were to fail.
The high hazard designation was applied to the dam because U.S. 15, as well as several homes, are within the Warrenton Dam’s inundation zone — the area downstream that would be directly affected if the dam were to fail — according to a 2017 dam breach analysis.
The Warrenton Reservoir and Airlie Reservoir are the main water supply sources for the Town of Warrenton.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said there are no immediate concerns about the dam failing. But she said improvements are needed to bring the dam up to state standards.
“The town is taking measures to ensure the dam remains safe while also directly addressing regulation changes,” Schaeffer said. “While there are no structural concerns at this time, staff does anticipate a likely need to make improvements to the design.”
Climate change concerns
Improvements are also needed for the dam’s “emergency spillway to accommodate climate change,” according to town budget documents. Schaeffer said those climate change impacts are related to more frequent heavy rainfall events outlined in new state dam guidance.
Warmer global temperatures, primarily caused by increasing greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, are leading to more frequent large storm events that cause heavier rainfalls and may lead to more frequent flooding, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Plans for the remaining funding
In addition to the dam improvements, the town council committed to using $2 million in federal funds to improve local parks. The specific park improvements were not outlined at the work session. But Warrenton Finance Director Stephanie Miller said they would include, “[American Disabilities Act] compliance, general improvements and the possible acquisition of land for additional park usage.”
Town council has not yet agreed on how they will spend the remaining ARPA funds.
Miller and Schaeffer presented council last Tuesday with a plan to spend up to $2.7 million on employee pay raises, one-time bonuses or adding up to nine new full-time positions to the town government.
Schaeffer told Fauquier Times that Councilman Sean Polster had requested that staff provide options for possible pay raises at a previous meeting.
The options Schaeffer presented included one-time pay raises ranging from 3% to 5%, bonuses ($1,500 to $2,500) and a combination of 3% pay raises and bonuses. Schaeffer also proposed a plan to use ARPA funds to hire up to nine new employees – including two police officers, an American Disabilities Act coordinator, a communications officer, a director of utilities and an engineer.
Because the town must spend its ARPA funds by 2026, any new employees hired or pay raises given would be paid for with federal funds only until that time. Those expenses would become the town’s responsibility after 2026.
Councilman Renard Carlos said he was concerned about the fiscal impact that pay raises or new staff hires would have on the town budget after 2026, saying that it might require an increase in the tax rate.
There was little discussion about how the town council planned to spend the remaining ARPA funds, however. They left the work session without providing staff any direction on how to spend it but agreed to revisit the proposal for pay raises and new staff hires within 60 days.
